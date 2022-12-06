Red River County Releases Results Of Broadband Survey – Puts Plan In Place For Telehealth Network

Red River County, Texas (December 6, 2022) – Red River County has released the results of a comprehensive broadband survey and subsequent Technology Action Plan designed to increase the county’s high-speed internet access and usage.

The broadband engagement is part of the Connected Community Engagement Program administered through Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) and funded by Superior HealthPlan. The program empowers local leaders and communities through collaborative, data-driven technology planning. The Connected Engagement Program has helped more than 650 communities build comprehensive Technology Action Plans.

They completed the broadband surveys over the past few months, and results showed that 31.2% of households in Red River County report subscribing to fixed internet service. Additionally, 59.4% of homes and 75% of businesses reported being dissatisfied with their internet service. The top reasons for dissatisfaction were slow speeds, unreliable connections, and high prices.

“I felt the survey was quite detailed and thorough,” said Ann Rushing, Mayor of Red River County. “We look forward to continuing the process and working with all parties involved. We thank Pam Waggoner for all her hard work.” Waggoner is a Broadband Solutions Manager for CN Texas who will continue working with county leaders to implement its Technology Action Plan.

Based on the survey findings, the Red River County Technology Action Plan includes the following recommendations:

Establish a permanent Technology Action Team in Red River County that can serve as the go-to point of contact for questions, meetings, and projects. Promote community adoption of broadband and workforce development by offering residents free digital literacy and skills training. Providing a comprehensive approach to digital literacy and skills training will promote broadband adoption throughout the county. Provide resources for low-cost broadband options and increase free Wi-Fi services in public areas to remove barriers to internet adoption and close the Digital Divide. Improve health care outcomes by developing a vibrant telehealth network in Red River County. Ensuring county residents can participate in and benefit from telehealth advances should be a Technology Action Team’s priority.

To view the full results of the Red River County broadband survey, visit:

https://connectednation.org/redriver-county-texas/.