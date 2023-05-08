ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Representative Slaton Resigns

 

State Rep Bryan Slaton

State Representative Bryan Slaton has resigned from office after allegations of having an improper relationship with a female staff member and providing alcohol to a minor. The House Investigative Committee had called for his expulsion, and a vote to expel Slaton had been scheduled for TUesday. GOP leaders in Hopkins County and at least one of the other counties he represents called for his immediate resignation. Slaton made his resignation in a letter to Gov. Abbott and chief House clerk Stephen Brown.

Slaton represented Hopkins, Hunt and Van Zandt counties in the legislatuire.

