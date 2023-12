Law enforcement throughout the region are continuing to search for 36-year-old Danielle Croft of Bonham. She’s been missing since December 7 and was last seen in south Bonham. Clothing believed to belong to Croft was found by family members, but police weren’t able to investigate further because the articles had been washed. Bonham police have used drones in the search. There are no indications of foul play, but all aspects of her disappearance are being investigated.