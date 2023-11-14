Search For Two Inmmates In SE Oklahoma

Aaron Vicory, Jr. | Bradley Cherry

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two fugitives who escaped from a prison in northeastern Oklahoma. They are looking for Aaron Victory, Jr., 25, and Bradley Cherry, 25, who were missing from the Dick Conners Correctional Center in Hominy Sunday night. The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office reported that their deputies located their vehicle on Monday morning and got into a high-speed chase with the men that ended in McCurtain County, where they are now on foot. The Hominy Police Department reported that Victory is from the McCurtain County area, and the search for the men is still ongoing.