Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Monday

Broncos (4-5) 24 – Bills (5-5) 22

A costly penalty capped the night of bad football for the Bills. The Broncos win their third straight 24-22 over the Bills.

NBA

Tuesday

Spurs (3-7) at Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) at 6:30 pm TNT

Mavericks (8-2) at New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Coyotes (7-6-1) at Dallas Stars (10-3-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Joe Espada took a leave of absence as bench coach of the Astros last year to spend time with his father when he fell ill with heart complications. Monday, Espada was introduced as manager of the Astros, replacing Dusty Baker, who retired last month. It’s the first managerial position for Espada, age 48, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018. Espada was born in Puerto Rico and is the second Latino manager in franchise history, joining Cuban-born Preston Gomez, Houston’s manager from 1974-75.

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team inked three during the initial signing period. On the first signing day under coach Valerie King, the Lions welcome incoming freshmen Makenna Armstrong, Nyaluak (knee-ALL-u-UK) Dak, and transfer from Kilgore College, Aaliyah (uh-LEE-uh) Davis. All three newcomers have signed their National Letters of Intent and will be eligible to play for the Lions in the 2024-25 season.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am, Tuesday, November 14, via teleconference to determine student-athlete eligibility and possible rules violations. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. At 9:45, Sulphur Springs’ North Hopkins High School will appeal District 15-2A’s Executive Committee’s decision regarding a student-athlete’s eligibility, Section 443, changing schools for athletic purposes. Also appearing are Frisco Heritage at 9:00 and Grapeland at 10:30 am.

Area teams that should win this coming weekend

6A DI RII

Duncanville +24 over Rockwall Heath

Rockwall +21 over Waxahachie

5A DII RII

Forney +11 over Frisco Lone Star

Longview 21+ over Reedy

5A DII RII

DeSoto +31 over Wylie East

Cedar Hill +17 over North Forney

4A DI RII

Celina +17 over Alvarado

Anna +7 over China Spring

4A DII RII

Van +5 over Aubrey

Gilmer +4 over Sunnyvale

Pleasant Grove +38 over Caddo Mills

Carthage +42 over Van Alstyne

3A DI RII

Winnsboro +25 over Teague

Whitney +9 over Tatum

Grandview +7 over Pottsboro

Malakoff +21 over Mt Vernon

3A DII RII

Jacksboro +4 over Bells

Holliday +31 over Leonard

Comanche + 7 over Scurry Rosser

Gunter +45 over WF City View

3A DII RIII

West Rusk +11 over New Diana

Hooks +7 over Daingerfield

Harmony +15 over Arp

Newton + 38 over New Boston

2A DI RIII

Cooper +38 over Shelbyville

Garrison +10 over Beckville

Timpson + 45 over Wolfe City

Honey Grove +6 over Centerville

2A RII RIII

James Bowie +3 over Deweyville

Mart + 31 over Overton

Dawson +5 over Tenaha

Lovelady +17 over Hico

The 2023 UIL Volleyball State Championships will be held Wednesday-Saturday, November 15-18, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Conference 1A Semifinals

11:00 am – Blum (38-7) vs. Neches (32-9)

1:00 pm – Harrold (36-7) vs. Bronte (29-11)

Conference 2A Semifinals

3:00 pm – Windthorst (44-5) vs. Crawford (42-7)

5:00 pm – Iola (49-1) vs. Schulenburg (37-12)

Thursday, Nov. 16

Conference 3A Semifinals

11:00 am – Columbus (43-5) vs. Gunter (34-11)

1:00 pm – Bushland (41-6) vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights (42-9)

3:00 pm – Conference 1A Final

Conference 4A Semifinals

5:00 pm – Comal Davenport (45-5) vs. Celina (35-7)

7:00 pm – Canyon Randall (42-4) vs. Salado (39-10)

Friday, Nov. 17

Conference 5A Semifinals

11:00 am – Liberty Hill (45-8) vs. Colleyville Heritage (40-10)

1:00 pm – Lamar Fulshear (40-4) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (32-10)

3:00 pm – Conference 2A Final

Conference 6A Semifinals

5:00 pm – Conroe Grand Oaks (48-1) vs. Prosper (37-9)

7:00 pm – Northside Harlan (44-5) vs. Katy Cinco Ranch (37-5)

Saturday, Nov. 18

Finals

11:00 am – Conference 3A Final

1:00 pm – Conference 4A Final

3:00 pm – Conference 5A Final

5:00 pm – Conference 6A Final

The team listed first is the designated home team.

Doors will open one hour before the first match.