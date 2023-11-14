Tuesday’s Sports

Joe Espada
NFL
Monday
Broncos (4-5) 24 – Bills (5-5) 22
A costly penalty capped the night of bad football for the Bills. The Broncos win their third straight 24-22 over the Bills.
NBA
Tuesday
Spurs (3-7) at Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) at 6:30 pm TNT
Mavericks (8-2) at New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) at 7:00 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Coyotes (7-6-1) at Dallas Stars (10-3-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
MLB
Joe Espada took a leave of absence as bench coach of the Astros last year to spend time with his father when he fell ill with heart complications. Monday, Espada was introduced as manager of the Astros, replacing Dusty Baker, who retired last month. It’s the first managerial position for Espada, age 48, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018. Espada was born in Puerto Rico and is the second Latino manager in franchise history, joining Cuban-born Preston Gomez, Houston’s manager from 1974-75.
COLLEGE
The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team inked three during the initial signing period. On the first signing day under coach Valerie King, the Lions welcome incoming freshmen Makenna Armstrong, Nyaluak (knee-ALL-u-UK) Dak, and transfer from Kilgore College, Aaliyah (uh-LEE-uh) Davis. All three newcomers have signed their National Letters of Intent and will be eligible to play for the Lions in the 2024-25 season.
HIGH SCHOOL
The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League will convene at 9:00 am, Tuesday, November 14, via teleconference to determine student-athlete eligibility and possible rules violations. It will be available Live on the UIL State Executive Committee Page. At 9:45, Sulphur Springs’ North Hopkins High School will appeal District 15-2A’s Executive Committee’s decision regarding a student-athlete’s eligibility, Section 443, changing schools for athletic purposes. Also appearing are Frisco Heritage at 9:00 and Grapeland at 10:30 am.
Area teams that should win this coming weekend
6A DI RII
Duncanville +24 over Rockwall Heath
Rockwall +21 over Waxahachie
5A DII RII
Forney +11 over Frisco Lone Star
Longview 21+ over Reedy
5A DII RII
DeSoto +31 over Wylie East
Cedar Hill +17 over North Forney
4A DI RII
Celina +17 over Alvarado
Anna +7 over China Spring
4A DII RII
Van +5 over Aubrey
Gilmer +4 over Sunnyvale
Pleasant Grove +38 over Caddo Mills
Carthage +42 over Van Alstyne
3A DI RII
Winnsboro +25 over Teague
Whitney +9 over Tatum
Grandview +7 over Pottsboro
Malakoff +21 over Mt Vernon
3A DII RII
Jacksboro +4 over Bells
Holliday +31 over Leonard
Comanche + 7 over Scurry Rosser
Gunter +45 over WF City View
3A DII RIII
West Rusk +11 over New Diana
Hooks +7 over Daingerfield
Harmony +15 over Arp
Newton + 38 over New Boston
2A DI RIII
Cooper +38 over Shelbyville
Garrison +10 over Beckville
Timpson + 45 over Wolfe City
Honey Grove +6 over Centerville
2A RII RIII
James Bowie +3 over Deweyville
Mart + 31 over Overton
Dawson +5 over Tenaha
Lovelady +17 over Hico
The 2023 UIL Volleyball State Championships will be held Wednesday-Saturday, November 15-18, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Nov. 15
Conference 1A Semifinals
11:00 am – Blum (38-7) vs. Neches (32-9)
1:00 pm – Harrold (36-7) vs. Bronte (29-11)
Conference 2A Semifinals
3:00 pm – Windthorst (44-5) vs. Crawford (42-7)
5:00 pm – Iola (49-1) vs. Schulenburg (37-12)
Thursday, Nov. 16
Conference 3A Semifinals
11:00 am – Columbus (43-5) vs. Gunter (34-11)
1:00 pm – Bushland (41-6) vs. Nacogdoches Central Heights (42-9)
3:00 pm – Conference 1A Final
Conference 4A Semifinals
5:00 pm – Comal Davenport (45-5) vs. Celina (35-7)
7:00 pm – Canyon Randall (42-4) vs. Salado (39-10)
Friday, Nov. 17
Conference 5A Semifinals
11:00 am – Liberty Hill (45-8) vs. Colleyville Heritage (40-10)
1:00 pm – Lamar Fulshear (40-4) vs. Lucas Lovejoy (32-10)
3:00 pm – Conference 2A Final
Conference 6A Semifinals
5:00 pm – Conroe Grand Oaks (48-1) vs. Prosper (37-9)
7:00 pm – Northside Harlan (44-5) vs. Katy Cinco Ranch (37-5)
Saturday, Nov. 18
Finals
11:00 am – Conference 3A Final
1:00 pm – Conference 4A Final
3:00 pm – Conference 5A Final
5:00 pm – Conference 6A Final
The team listed first is the designated home team.
Doors will open one hour before the first match.