Severe Weather Threat Thursday

A storm system is expected to move through the Southern Plains on Thursday and will bring a threat of severe weather to North Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing east of I-35 early in the day. The severe threat will increase in the early afternoon near, and east of I-35 as thunderstorms develop along the dryline and cold front. The danger of severe weather will diminish as the front passes each location. However, large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible.