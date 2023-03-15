Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Severe Weather Threat Thursday

A storm system is expected to move through the Southern Plains on Thursday and will bring a threat of severe weather to North Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will begin developing east of I-35 early in the day. The severe threat will increase in the early afternoon near, and east of I-35 as thunderstorms develop along the dryline and cold front. The danger of severe weather will diminish as the front passes each location. However, large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     