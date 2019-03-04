Six-Year-Old Texan Battling Cancer Named Honorary Texas Ranger

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was proud to welcome six-year-old Abigail Arias, of Angleton, Texas, to its ranks as she was named Honorary Texas Ranger this week in Austin. Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen led the ceremony at the State Capitol, where Abigail was joined by loved ones, including her parents and brother, as well as Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) Chairman Steven Mach, DPS Director Steven McCraw, Texas Ranger Chief Chance Collins, DPS leadership, and Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey.

“Abigail is a brave, young Texan, and her moral and physical courage serve as an inspiration to all Texans,” said DPS Director McCraw. “On behalf of the entire DPS family, it was a great honor to appoint Abigail Arias to the position of Honorary Texas Ranger.”

“Abigail has inspired millions with her courage, fighting spirit, and love for law enforcement, and I am so proud that she has fulfilled her dream of becoming a Texas Ranger,” said Speaker Bonnen. “It was my great privilege to stand by Abigail’s side as she was sworn in — the Texas Rangers are lucky to have her.”

Arias has captured the hearts of countless individuals across Texas and the nation as she continues her battle with cancer. Earlier this month, she was sworn in as an Honorary Officer with the Freeport Police Department after Police Chief Ray Garivey learned of her dream to one day become a police officer.

“On behalf of my fellow commission members, I was extremely privileged to meet Abigail and welcome her to the DPS family this week,” said PSC Chairman Mach. “Her first day on duty as an Honorary Texas Ranger was a great success, and we are proud of Abigail’s continued bravery, strength and perseverance.

To officially welcome her to the Rangers, Arias was presented with a pair of custom cowgirl boots, and the signature Texas Ranger hat and badge. As part of her first day on duty, she met other members of the DPS family, including “Chief,” a member of Mounted Patrol Unit, and “Boudine” from the department’s Canine Unit. Arias also received a personal tour of a DPS patrol unit, and learned how to sound the siren and flash the lights.

“Everyone who meets Abigail quickly sees her strength and tenacity, and can’t help but admire her – and the Texas Rangers are no exception,” said Texas Ranger Chief Collins. “The Rangers are incredibly fortunate to be able to call her one of our own – now and forever.”