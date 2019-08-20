Sports 08.20.19

Here’s the Volleyball schedule for tonight:

Paris High at Chapel Hill North Lamar at Texas High Prairiland at Whitewright Hooks at Chisum Rivercrest at Queen City Redwater at Detroit DeKalb at Clarksville

The Frisco RoughRiders play their final six home games of the regular season tonight through Sunday at Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

One of the week’s main highlights is State Fair Night on Saturday presented by The State Fair of Texas, featuring the return of the Frisco Corny Dogs, a one-night alternate identity to celebrate one of the signature items at the fair.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team has been predicted to finish second in the annual Lone Star Conference preseason poll. In addition, middle blocker Shelley Chapron has been named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

The Lions are coming off one the best seasons in program history, finishing with a 30–6 record, while finishing in second place in the LSC. The team earned its second consecutive berth into the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Regional Championship match.

Texas will play a double-header today on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame for Game one is at 12:30. First pitch is at 1:05 and Game two pregame is at 6:30 with the first pitch at 7:05.