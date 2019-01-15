Sports Update for Jan. 15th

Tuesday night HS Basketball

Sulphur Springs at Mt Pleasant (boys and girls)

Chapel Hill at Prairiland (boys and girls)

Daingerfield at New Diana (boys and girls)

Commerce at Mt Vernon (boys and girls)—Senior Night

Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs (boys and girls)

Kyler Murray has elected to enter his name into the NFL draft, announcing the decision on Twitter. The Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner has given himself the option to choose the NFL over MLB, where he has a contract with the Oakland Athletics that includes a $4.66 million signing bonus. The A’s, who selected Murray with the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB draft, understood and supported his decision to enter the NFL draft.

Bears kicker Cody Parkey‘s days in Chicago may be numbered.

Head coach Matt Nagy expressed dissatisfaction on Monday with Parkey’s decision to appear as a guest on a network morning show a mere five days after he missed a potentially game-winning 43-yard field goal attempt in Chicago’s 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Chicago will have to carry $4,437,500 worth of dead salary-cap money if it cuts Parkey.

Duke remained firmly entrenched at No. 1 for a fourth straight week in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, which was enough to give its Hall of Fame coach another record. Behind Duke, second-ranked and unbeaten Michigan at #2, Tennessee was 3rd, followed by Virginia and Gonzaga….Texas Tech was ranked 8th.

Mel Stottlemyre, who pitched for the New York Yankees for 11 seasons and won five World Series titles as a pitching coach for the Yankees and the Mets, died Sunday in Seattle after battling cancer for almost 20 years. He was 77. Stottlemyre’s wife, Jean, told the New York Times that he died as a result of complications of multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to college football champion Clemson for winning the College Football Playoff National Championship at a White House ceremony Monday evening. Trump said he paid for their meal of “American fast food” because of the partial government shutdown. He did not disclose the tab. Some players “whooped” when they saw the spread of lots of pizza and hamburgers.