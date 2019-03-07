Sports Update For Thursday March 7

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats are in San Antonio for semi-finals of the State Championship at the Alamodome. They will take on San Antonio Wagner at 8:30 pm tonight. The winner of the game will play the winner of Mansfield Timberview (36-2-0) vs. Manor (28-10) on Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm.

The Cleveland Browns have released linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr., the team announced Wednesday. Releasing Collins will only cost the Browns $2.5-million in salary-cap space this season and saves the Browns $9.25-million in cap costs in 2019 and $13.75-million in 2020. Collins had been due to earn $10-million in salary in 2019 and $12-million in 2020.

Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn has announced his retirement. Kuhn played nine seasons with the Packers (2007-15) and won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. Kuhn was a part of Packers teams that won five division titles, finished with at least 10 wins in a season seven times and made the playoffs eight times. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, second-team All-Pro in 2011, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014-15).

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday signed free agent Chris Blewitt after a tryout. Blewitt has no NFL experience, but he did spend four seasons kicking at the University of Pittsburgh, where he converted 55 of 79 attempts, including a long of 56 yards. The highlight was a 43-yarder to beat Clemson in 2016, handing the Tigers their only loss. Blewitt left Pitt as the school’s career scoring leader with 363 points