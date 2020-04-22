Sulphur Springs High School Val And Sal Announced

Sulphur Springs High School has announced the top two graduates for the class of 2020.

Sydney Washburn is the Valedictorian for the Senior Class of 2020. She is the daughter of Troy and Kris Lopez and Scott and Ashley Washburn. She will attend Baylor University and plans to be a Pediatrician and Missionary.

Andrew Westlund is the Salutatorian for the Senior Class of 2020. He’s the son of Daniel and Misty Westlund. He will attend Oral Roberts University and plans to become a Quantum Computer Programmer.