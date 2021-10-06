Sulphur Springs ISD Athletics Changes

Athletic Update 10/6 CHANGES
**FEW CHANGES TO 9TH FOOTBALL AND TENNIS THIS WEEK
Tuesday 10/5
Volleyball host Mt Pleasant WIN
8th Football @ Mt Pleasant WIN
Wednesday 10/6
JV Boys/Girls Golf @ Pine Tree (Wood Hollow CC)
Thursday 10/7
Cross Country @ Lindale (Garden Valley Golf Course)
Tennis host Marshall **Senior Presentation @ 3:30 MARSHALL CANCELLED – NO MATCH
9th Football host Royse City 9A ONLY – 5:30 START
JV Football @ Royse City 6pm
7/8th Volleyball @ Texas Middle
Friday 10/8
Volleyball @ Texas High
Football host Royse City
Saturday 10/9
SSMS Cross Country @ Hallsville District JH Meet
7th Football @ Prim
Basketball (boys/girls) host East Texas Hoops in SSHS Gym