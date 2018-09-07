Sulphur Springs ISD Monday School Board Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2018

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER:

Invocation

Pledges to American & Texas Flag – SSES students

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting/budget adoption of the Board

of Trustees conducted on Monday, August 13, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. and the

special meeting of the Board of Trustees conducted on Friday, August 24,

2018, at 12:00 p.m., both held in the Board Room of the Administration

Building.

7

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Campus highlight – Sulphur Springs Elementary

B. Present CTE report. (Exhibit IV-B) [Jenny Arledge] 12

C. Present HR/Communications Update. [Rusty Harden] D. Elementary and Secondary program updates. (Exhibit IV-D) [Kristin Monk &

Josh Williams] 55

E. Report on accountability ratings. [Michael Lamb] F. Head Start items for Board information only.

– Policy Council Minutes for June

58

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under

one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from

the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for August 2018.

(Exhibit V-A)

59

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for August 2018.

(Exhibit V-B)

62

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for August 2018.

(Exhibit V-C)

63

D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended

August 31, 2018. (Exhibit V-D)

93

E. Consider approval of Organizational Flow Chart for Douglass Early

Childhood Learning Center. (Exhibit V-E)

96

F. Consider approval of Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of

Philosophy. (Exhibit V-F)

97

G. Consider approval of Head Start Personnel Policy Summary. (Exhibit V-G) 98

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider approval of Resolution 4-16 regarding Extracurricular

Status of 4-H Organization. (Exhibit VI-A) [Michael Lamb] 101

B. Discuss and consider Adjunct Faculty appointments with the local Texas

Cooperative Extension Office. (Exhibit VI-B) [Michael Lamb] 103

C. Discuss and consider committing principal’s funds to campuses. [Sherry

McGraw] D. Discuss and consider approval of bids for two Maintenance Department vans.

(Exhibit to be presented at meeting) [Dan Froneberger] E. Discuss and consider review of legal policies and approval of additions and

revisions of local policies as recommended by Texas Association of School

Boards Policy Services and according to the instruction sheet for TASB

Localized Manual Update 111. (Policy list attached) [Josh Williams] 105

F. Discuss and consider approval of Resolution 5-18 for Board Approving

Examinations for Acceleration or to Earn Credit. (Exhibit VI-F) [Josh

Williams] 107

G. Discuss and consider approval of Resolution 6-18 for Board-Approved Creditby-Examination

Audit Process. (Exhibit VI-G) [Josh Williams] 108

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. ADJOURNMENT