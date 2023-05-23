ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Sulphur Springs ISD To Hold Special Board Meeting

AGENDA 

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING 

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING 

THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2023 

11:30 AM

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the Flags. 

 FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

 An announcement by the President, whether a quorum is present, that they had duly called the meeting, and that they had posted notice of it under the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551

PUBLIC FORUM 

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)

ACTION ITEMS 

Discuss and consider hiring Dr. Deana Steeber as Superintendent [Craig Roberts]

EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session is for consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074)

RECONVENE FROM THE EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING THE EXECUTIVE SESSION.

ADJOURNMENT

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     