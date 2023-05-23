Sulphur Springs ISD To Hold Special Board Meeting

AGENDA

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2023

11:30 AM

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the Flags.

FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

An announcement by the President, whether a quorum is present, that they had duly called the meeting, and that they had posted notice of it under the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551

PUBLIC FORUM

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss and consider hiring Dr. Deana Steeber as Superintendent [Craig Roberts]

EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session is for consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074)

RECONVENE FROM THE EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING THE EXECUTIVE SESSION.

ADJOURNMENT