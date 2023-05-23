Tuesday’s Sports

Golden Knights (51-22-9) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 7:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

NBA

Monday

West Finals Nuggets Win (4-0)

Nuggets (53-29) 113 – Lakers (43-39) 111

Tuesday

East Finals Heat (3-0)

Celtics (56-25) at Mami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 pm TNT

NHL

Monday

East Finals Panthers (3-0)

Panthers (42-32-8) 1 – Hurricanes (52-21-9) 0

Tuesday

West Finals Golden State (2-0)

Golden Knights (51-22-9) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 7:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+

MLB

Pirates (25-22) 6 – Rangers (29-18) 4

Astros (28-19) 12 – Brewers (25-22) 2

Tuesday

Rangers (29-18) at Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) at 5:35 pm

Astros (28-19) at Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) at 6:40 pm

NFL

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis acknowledged Monday he has “agreed” with Tom Brady for the retired quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer to join the organization’s ownership group, pending NFL approval.

The NFL will have the capacity to flex a limited number of late-season “Thursday Night Football” games on the Amazon Prime streaming platform, according to a resolution approved by NFL owners Monday in a close vote on the first day of their spring meetings.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Tennessee at 1:00 pm SECN

Tulane vs. Houston at 3:00 pm ESPN+

Texas A&M-Corpus vs. McNeese at 6:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

REGION II FINALS

4A

Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne

3A

Rains vs. Whitesboro at TX A&M Commerce, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

2A

Trenton vs. Crawford

1A

Dodd City and D’Hanis win Regional Finals

REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS

2A

Shelbyville vs. Como-Pickton

BASEBALL

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

Rockwall vs. The Woodlands

Rockwall-Heath vs. Cypress Woods

5A

Longview vs. Reedy

Wakeland vs. Whitehouse

4A

Celina vs. Pleasant Grove

Aubrey vs. Liberty-Eylau

3A

Gunter vs. Tatum

Boyd vs. White Oak

1A

Dodd City vs. Abbott/Graford winner

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

Harleton vs. Garrison

Beckville vs. Douglass-Joaquin winner

1A

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Kennard