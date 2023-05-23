Tuesday’s Sports

Golden Knights (51-22-9) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 7:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+
NBA
Monday
West Finals Nuggets Win (4-0)
Nuggets (53-29) 113 – Lakers (43-39) 111
Tuesday
East Finals Heat (3-0)
Celtics (56-25) at Mami Heat (44-38) at 7:30 pm TNT
NHL
Monday
East Finals Panthers (3-0)
Panthers (42-32-8) 1 – Hurricanes (52-21-9) 0
Tuesday
West Finals Golden State (2-0)
Golden Knights (51-22-9) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 7:00 pm ESPN|ESPN+
MLB
Pirates (25-22) 6 – Rangers (29-18) 4
Astros (28-19) 12 – Brewers (25-22) 2
Tuesday
Rangers (29-18) at Pittsburgh Pirates (25-22) at 5:35 pm
Astros (28-19) at Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) at 6:40 pm
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis acknowledged Monday he has “agreed” with Tom Brady for the retired quarterback and future Pro Football Hall of Famer to join the organization’s ownership group, pending NFL approval.
The NFL will have the capacity to flex a limited number of late-season “Thursday Night Football” games on the Amazon Prime streaming platform, according to a resolution approved by NFL owners Monday in a close vote on the first day of their spring meetings.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Tennessee at 1:00 pm SECN
Tulane vs. Houston at 3:00 pm ESPN+
Texas A&M-Corpus vs. McNeese at 6:00 pm ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
REGION II FINALS
4A
Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne
3A
Rains vs. Whitesboro at TX A&M Commerce, G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
2A
Trenton vs. Crawford
1A
Dodd City and D’Hanis win Regional Finals
REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS
2A
Shelbyville vs. Como-Pickton
BASEBALL
REGION II QUARTERFINALS
6A
Rockwall vs. The Woodlands
Rockwall-Heath vs. Cypress Woods
5A
Longview vs. Reedy
Wakeland vs. Whitehouse
4A
Celina vs. Pleasant Grove
Aubrey vs. Liberty-Eylau
3A
Gunter vs. Tatum
Boyd vs. White Oak
1A
Dodd City vs. Abbott/Graford winner
REGION III SEMIFINALS
2A
Harleton vs. Garrison
Beckville vs. Douglass-Joaquin winner
1A
Leverett’s Chapel vs. Kennard