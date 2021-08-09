Sulphur Springs Man Arrested For Assault

Sulphur Springs police responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday night and found a woman with a bloody face in an apartment parking lot. Officers reunited a child rescued from inside the apartment with his mother. The suspect, 26-year-old Andrew Dean Webber had left the scene, and had also taken the woman’s gun. He was later found at the intersection of Lee and Texas Streets and arrested for assault family violence-impeding breathing, as well as for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His bonds total $50,000.