Sulphur Springs Wildcat Athletics 09.27

Volleyball had a big win over Pine Tree last week and will take on #3 Hallsville Tuesday. We are currently holding the No. 2 seed. 

 

Special Thanks to all who helped work the 1st annual SS Country Meet. It was a great success, and our kids set many PRs. 

Tuesday 9/28

Volleyball at Hallsville

Tennis at Hallsville

Thursday 9/30

SSMS Volleyball at Mt Pleasant

JV Tennis host Hallsville

8th Football at Marshall

Friday 10/1

Volleyball host Longview

Saturday 10/2

Cross Country at Mt Pleasant

7th Football at Prim 9&10am

GO WILDCATS!

