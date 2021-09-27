Sulphur Springs Wildcat Athletics 09.27

Volleyball had a big win over Pine Tree last week and will take on #3 Hallsville Tuesday. We are currently holding the No. 2 seed.
Special Thanks to all who helped work the 1st annual SS Country Meet. It was a great success, and our kids set many PRs.
Tuesday 9/28
Volleyball at Hallsville
Tennis at Hallsville
Thursday 9/30
SSMS Volleyball at Mt Pleasant
JV Tennis host Hallsville
8th Football at Marshall
Friday 10/1
Volleyball host Longview
Saturday 10/2
Cross Country at Mt Pleasant
7th Football at Prim 9&10am
GO WILDCATS!