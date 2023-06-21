SWEPCO Report

SWEPCO Crews Restore Power to 168,000 Customers; Work Continues

SWEPCO crews continue to progress in the ongoing effort to rebuild SWEPCO’s energy delivery system and have restored service to more than half of all customers impacted by Friday’s severe weather.

Recent reports show SWEPCO has restored service to approximately 168,000 customers impacted by the severe weather event that moved through the region on Friday; an estimated 82,000 remain without power: about 32,000 customers in Texas, approximately 47,000 in Louisiana, and about 3,100 in Arkansas.

Is Your Home Able to Accept Power?

As we progress to rebuild our energy delivery system, now is the time to determine if your home is ready to accept power.

After any storm passes, assess the damage around your home when it’s safe. Remember this life-saving rule: keep you and your loved ones from standing water near wires and appliances, and stay away from downed power lines!

Depending on where you find damage, you may need to make several calls to be ready to get power.

SWEPCO cannot connect power to a home or business if there is damage to the service entrance, which the customer owns.

Customers need a licensed electrician to repair this damage before we can restore power.

Homeowners, refer to the graphic below as a reference and assess whether any damage to customer equipment is visible.

It could include the metal box that houses SWEPCO’s meter, the “Weatherhead” pipe on top of the meter box, the service entrance cables running from the Weatherhead through the meter box to the inside panel box, or other related facilities. Similar responsibilities apply to underground services.

If repairs are needed, a professional electrician must first make those repairs before the home can accept power .

Estimated Restoration Times

We know customers are seeking information, and we are doing everything we can to offer assurance that we can restore power safely and reliably. Teams will provide additional details, including updates to restoration areas and times, as crews continue working to restore power.

Customers could receive individual mobile alerts as early as Monday for updated or revised estimated times for restoration.

We’re hearing reports that some customers receive text alerts of restored power when it is not. If you get a text alert that your energy is back on but still without power, report your outage at SWEPCO.com or through the SWEPCO mobile app .

If you’re away, we recommend asking a friend or neighbor to check on your power before returning to your residence.

We know this is a frustrating time, and we appreciate your continued patience.

Natchitoches District in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 20

Texarkana District in Texas – 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 21

Longview District in Texas – 10 p.m., Friday, June 23

Shreveport District in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Saturday, June 24

As we get more specific information for your area, we will update this information.

Safety Reminders

For your and our crews’ safety, please refrain from approaching them while they are working.

Contact our customer service personnel with any questions about your service. You can report downed lines and other hazards to SWEPCO at 888-218-3919 or online at https://www.swepco.com/outages/report/ .

Downed power lines

Never touch a downed line, or go near it, no matter how harmless it looks. The line might not be dormant, so keep children and pets at least ten feet from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous. Call SWEPCO or 911 immediately.

Portable Generator Safety

Do not plug the generator into your circuit box if you use a portable or RV generator. Portable generators can “back feed” electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions carefully and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.