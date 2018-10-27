TAMUC – Sports

No. 18 Lions delight Homecoming crowd with 41-16 win over West Texas.

COMMERCE – The No. 18 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team prevailed in all three phases of the game on the way to a 41-16 Homecoming win over West Texas A&M at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Lions are now 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Lone Star Conference, while the Buffaloes are 5-4 overall and 3-3 in LSC play.

The Lions play their final regular season road game next week, taking on UT Permian Basin in Odessa’s Ratliff Stadium at 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 3.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions outgained the Buffs 375 yards to 286 and limited West Texas to 23 rushing yards on 26 carries.

– Kicker Kristov Martinez (Edinburg) became the LSC’s all-time leading field goal kicker with a 25-yarder in the second quarter for his 63rd career field goal. He finished the game with 11 kicking points, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on PATs. He now has 405 career points, becoming only the third player in conference history to go over 400 points.

– Kane Wilson (New Orleans, La.) completed 12-of-15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. He also had a pair of rushing touchdowns to push his season total to eight rushing scores.

– Ovie Urevbu (Plano – Legacy Christian) had 20 carries for 118 yards. Carandal Hale (Greenville) had nine carries for 89 yards and a 7-yard touchdown.

– Ryan Stokes (St. Louis, Mo.) had three receptions for 85 yards. Vincent Hobbs (Mesquite – Horn) was the recipient of a 2-yard touchdown completion.

– Kader Kohou (Euless – Trinity) had six tackles to lead the Lions, including two tackles for loss and a key pass breakup.

– Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson) had an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown.

– L.A. Dawson (Austin – LBJ) and D.D. Fletcher (Arlington – Martin) each had fumble recoveries at critical moments in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Buffaloes were the first team to find their way to the scoreboard after the teams traded punts on their opening drives. West Texas converted on third down three times in the drive and punched in a 3-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0 with 6:18 left in the first quarter.

A&M-Commerce answered with a seven-play, 67-yard touchdown drive. Urevbu had a 12-yard carry, Hale busted a 24-yard run, and Marquis Wimberly (Duarte, Calif.) had an 11-yard reception on the drive. Hale’s 7-yard touchdown plunge tied the game at 7-all with 4:14 left in the opening frame.

After trading punts, the Lion defense forced a turnover in a pivotal position to set up the next score. Pierre Leonard (Tyler – John Tyler) sacked WT quarterback Justin Houghtaling and forced a fumble, which Fletcher recovered at the Buff 11-yard line. Three plays later, Wilson pushed across the goal line from the 1-yard line to give the Lions a 14-7 lead with 10:25 left in the first half.

West Texas scored less than four minutes later, as a 46-yard pass completion set up a David Leonty 2-yard touchdown carry a 6:34 mark. The PAT went wide left, and the Lions still led 14-13.

The teams traded punts, but the Lions blocked the Buffs’ boot deep in their own territory. The Lions recovered at the WT 10-yard line and would eventually settle for Martinez’ record-breaking field goal from 25 yards out. The kick made it a 17-13 game, and that score would carry to halftime.

A&M-Commerce received the opening kickoff of the second half and took advantage of a 33-yard return on a short kick by Reggie Kincade (Everman). The Lions needed only 42 yards to reach paydirt, most of which was taken up by a 31-yard Urevbu carry. Wilson’s second touchdown of the night made it a 24-13 Lion lead with 13:04 left in the third quarter.

Wilson found Stokes for a 68-yard completion on the first play of the next Lion drive, then connected with Hobbs in the back of the end zone from two yards out. That touchdown pushed the advantage to 31-13 with 8:13 left in the third quarter.

After the Buffaloes scored a field goal on their next drive, the Lions responded in kind. Martinez was the recipient of rushing first down on a fake field goal attempt, then booted a 28-yarder right with 46 seconds left in the quarter. The Lions took a 34-16 lead into the final period.

West Texas was driving near midfield in the early portion of the fourth quarter when Houghtaling’s shot downfield was snagged by Ramsey at the A&M-Commerce 16. His weaving return eluded multiple Buffaloes as he went 84 yards for the final touchdown of the game. His score provided the 41-16 margin.

While the visitors threatened to score again, the Buffs’ Marshawn Brown fumbled near the goal line after a hard hit by Jalon Edwards-Cooper (Spring – Dekaney). Dawson recovered in the end zone for a touchback against his former school, snuffing out the Buffaloes’ final chance at points.

No. 21 Lions sweep UTPB on Senior Day.

COMMERCE– The No. 21 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team swept UT Permian Basin on Saturday. The Lions ran away with all three sets. The set scores were 25-16, 25-12 and 25-17.

The win brings the Lions to 23-5 on the season and 15-3 in the Lone Star Conference. The Falcons falls to 12-14 and 7-10 in conference play.

The Lions return to action on Friday in the final week of the regular season. They will face Eastern New Mexico on Friday at 6:00 pm MDT in Portales. The team will then travel to Canyon to face West Texas A&M on Saturday at 1:00 pm.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) led the team with 12 kills and added 16 assists and nine digs. She hit .500 in the match.

– Senior Bina Njikam (Keller) had 10 kills, hitting a team-high .563.

– Senior Jaryn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) had nine kills while Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) had six.

– Senior Preston Lienemann (Loveland, Colo.) had four kills, and seniors Payton McMillan (Denton – Guyer) and Jaslyn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) had three kills apiece.

– Rylie Fuentes (Robinson) led the team with 17 assists while senior Carolina Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) had eight.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) led the team with 10 digs. Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) had nine digs.

– The Lions hit .340 as a team in the match while holding UTPB to a .056 average.

– Five different Lion servers recorded aces.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got off to a hot start in the match, taking the first four points. The Falcons battled back to within three before the Lions sunk their teeth in, scoring six points in a row to take a 15-6 lead. The Falcons could not battle back, and the Lions took the set 25-16. Vela had five kills in the game. The Falcons hit -.062 in the set.

It was a back and forth start to the second set, with the Lions ahead 6-5 early. A&M-Commerce then began to roll, taking seven of the next eight points to take the lead. With the Lions leading 18-12, they scored the final seven points of the set to win 25-12. Njikam led the team with six kills in the game while Chapron had four. The Lions hit .433 in the set.

It was again an even start to the third set, as the Lions held an 11-10 lead near the midway point. The Lion attack then caught fire again as the team scored four in a row to build a lead. The Lions scored the final two points of the game to win 25-17, sealing the sweep. Jaryn Wacker had five kills in the last set while Vela added four.

Kotlik header pushes Lions past MSU Texas 1-0 on Senior Day.

ROCKWALL– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team defeated MSU Texas 1-0 on Friday night. The Lions scored their goal in the 50th minute of the match.

The win brings the Lions to 9-7-0 on the season and 6-6-0 in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs fall to 2-12-2 and 1-9-1 in conference play.

The Lions now await their seeding for the LSC tournament. The Lions will face Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday but must wait for ENMU’s match on Sunday to know if they will be the fourth or fifth seed. Should ENMU win against Angelo State, the Lions would head to Portales for the match. If the Greyhounds tie or lose, ENMU will come to Commerce. Stay tuned to LionAthletics.com for updates.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Senior Michelle Kotlik (Grapevine) scored the Lions’ goal in the 50th minute. It is her sixth goal of the season.

– The goal was assisted on a corner kick by Karissa Rulander (Clear Falls).

– Senior Sabrina Munguia (Baytown – Sterling) had five shots on goal in her eight shots in the match.

– Senior, Caitlin Duty (Crandall) made three saves, recording the 24th shutout of her career. The Lion defense held the Mustangs without a shot on goal in the second half.

– The Lions outshot MSU 14-7.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Mustangs had an early shot on goal that was saved in the second minute. Munguia then had a header shot saved in the sixth minute. The Lions also had the first chance from Jeorgia Carr (Peterborough, England) that went high.

Duty made another save in the 17th minute as the teams continued to battle. Munguia had another shot on goal in the 25th minute, but it was protected. She added yet another shot on goal in the 32nd minute. Duty then made a save in the 34th minute. The match was scoreless at halftime.

Munguia had an early chance in the second half, but it was saved in the 49th minute. The Lions continued to attack and were successful. After drawing a corner kick on the right side in the 50th minute, Rulander directed the ball toward the goal and Kotlik got a good jump and headed the ball into the net.

Munguia had another shot on goal in the 69th minute, but it was saved. The Lion defense held MSU Texas without a shot on goal in the second half and was able to bleed the clock to get the 1-0 win.

No. 21 Lions roll to sweep of Western New Mexico.

COMMERCE – The No. 21 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team rolled to a sweep of Western New Mexico University in the Field House on Friday evening. Set scores were 25-21, 25-20, and 25-17.

With the victory, the Lions are now 22-5 overall and 14-3 in the Lone Star Conference. Western New Mexico is now 9-16 overall and 5-11 in the LSC.

The Lions have one more home match in the regular season and will welcome UT Permian Basin to the Field House for a 1 p.m. match Saturday. The Lions will celebrate the careers of the senior class before the game.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions out-hit WNMU by a .302 to .109 margin. The Mustangs did not record a kill until the 26th point of the match.

– Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) led the Lions with 13 kills and a .478 hitting percentage, also chipping in on three blocks.

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had another strong all-around performance with 12 kills on a .588 hitting percentage, 19 assists, and seven digs.

– Bina Njikam (Keller) had 10 kills on a .533 hitting percentage and also had two solo blocks.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) was excellent in the back row, as the libero had 19 digs for an average of 6.67 digs per set. Riley Davidson (Commerce) also had 10 digs.

– Rylie Fuentes (Robinson) passed out 24 assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Neither team was able to establish an advantage early in the match, as the Lions’ ordinarily potent offense also gave away points. While kills were falling, A&M-Commerce gave away four points on errors and four on blocks before hitting their stride and pulling away. Njikam had two kills to put the Lions up 20-15, and a Vela kill at 22-15 gave the Lions their largest lead of the set. The Lions had set point at 24-17 before WNMU scored four straight points before a Mustang service error gave the Lions the first set. A&M-Commerce hit .186 in the game but stayed alive in multiple points with 24 digs, including a stunning 12 from Rutledge.

The Lion offense awoke in the second set, hitting .459 with two errors, only one of which was enforced. A&M-Commerce had a four-point lead at 13-9, then rattled off five straight points to go up by nine at 18-9. The Mustangs would cut that lead to as few as four in the late stages of the set, but a monster kill by Chapron emphatically ended the game.

A&M-Commerce scored four straight points to snap a 4-all tie early in the third set and would not see the lead shrink to fewer than three points the rest of the match. The lead was down to three points at 19-16 when the Lions came out of a timeout and scored six of the next seven points to close out the sweep. The hosts scored the final four points of the match with a Vela kill, a Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) ace, a Njikam solo block, and a Jaryn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) hammer kill put the bow on the sweep. The Lions hit .278 in the set with Jaslyn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) earning five kills in the frame.

