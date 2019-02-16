TAMUC – Sports

Otto twirls shutout as No. 9 Lions shut out MSU Texas, 4-0 to open LSC play.

COMMERCE – The No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team opened Lone Star Conference play with a 4-0 shutout of MSU Texas at the John Cain Family Field on Friday night. The Lions scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning and rode their pitching to a shutout victory.

The Lions move to 10-1 overall and 1-0 in LSC action with the win, while the Mustangs fall to 7-3 overall and 0-1 in the league.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader. Tickets to the doubleheader are available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, or by purchase at the gate of the John Cain Family Softball Field.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Emily Otto (Richmond – Lamar Consolidated) moved her record to 6-0 with a three-hit complete game shutout. She struck out five and walked one. It is Otto’s fifth shutout of the season and the 18th of her career. She is now the program’s all-time leader in complete games.

– Vanessa Muro (Oak Hills, Calif.) broke the game open in the fifth with a three-run double to right-center.

– Bri Sims (Rowlett) drew three walks. Chealsea Slider (Texarkana – Texas High), Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield – Legacy), and Ciera Nunez (Amarillo – Randall) each had singles in the contest.

HEAD COACH RICHIE BRUISTER AFTER THE GAME

– On the timely hitting in the fifth inning: “Our bottom of the lineup came through there. Slider came out and singled up the middle. Then Moody had the bunt single, and Nunez followed that up with a bunt hit as well. We loaded the bases. Then Kilcrease got hit by the pitch and brought one in. Then, Muro had the big two-out hit with the bases loaded into the gap. It was a big time for her to step up in that situation.”

– On the pitching performance of Emily Otto: “I was proud of her maturity. The defense didn’t play how we wanted. She is used to really good defense. But she kept her composure, and our defense kept its composure, and we got out of some crucial innings. They had bases loaded with nobody out, and she stepped up and did her job. I was really proud of her maturity and how she handled those situations.”

– On preparing for two more against MSU on Saturday: “The Lone Star Conference is tough. They are going to come in tomorrow and do everything they can to beat us. We are going to have to play better than we did today. I’m proud of how our girls battled today, but we will have to make some adjustments and go out and do our thing tomorrow.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Otto kept the Mustangs off the board despite multiple jams. MSU had the bases loaded with none out in the second before three straight outs, and stranded at third in the fourth inning was a runner in scoring position.

The Lions were held hitless until the fifth inning before Slider started the rally with a leadoff single to center. Moody continued the run with a pinch-hit infield single and Nunez legged out an infield single to load the bases. Kayla Kilcrease (Kerens) was hit by a pitch on the first pitch of her plate appearance to put the Lions up 1-0.

After a strikeout and an infield fly, Muro broke the game open with a bases-clearing double to right-center, putting the Lions ahead 4-0.

Given the cushion, Otto cruised, retiring every batter in the sixth, then inducing a double play in the seventh to end the game.

Lions pull away late in 69-51 win over TWU.·

DENTON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated Texas Woman’s 69-51 on Thursday night. The Lions took the lead for good late in the first quarter and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.

The win brings the Lions to 16-8 on the season and 11-5 in the Lone Star Conference. TWU falls to 9-14 and 6-9 in conference play. The Lions swept the season series against the Pioneers.

The Lions are off for a week before returning for their final two home games of the regular season. Then the Lions host Eastern New Mexico on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Lion men against ENMU will immediately follow. You can purchase tickets to the doubleheader at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756 or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

HEAD COACH JASON BURTON AFTER THE GAME

On the physicality of the game: “That was a physical game by both teams, and neither team shot a lot of free throws. I think this game will more closely resemble what we will see at the conference tournament. Some of those plays where there was contact, it wasn’t enough to warrant a foul call tonight. A lot of our offense typically comes from the free throw line. We had to make sure we finished plays and were more efficient. And we shot 41 percent, which is one of our better games when we weren’t getting to the line.”

On the defensive effort: “When we play defense like this, when you hold a team like this to 51 points, I think we are going to win a lot of games. That is something that has to continue down the stretch. I thought our intensity from start to finish, and our attention to detail was at a high level. That is the type of playoff basketball we have to play.”

On the full court pressure: “That has been a staple for us. We want to speed up the game and make them uncomfortable. TWU does a nice job of getting the ball to their post players, and when we give them less than 20 seconds to set up their offense, we feel like we did a good job. I thought we sped them up and got some turnovers that led to some easy buckets in the second half.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Chania Wright (DeSoto) led the Lions with 14 points, shooting 7-of-9 from the field.

– Alexus Jones (Lewisville – Aledo) added 13 points.

– Ekaterina Zhibareva (Liske, Russia) and Alexis Bryant (Pflugerville) both had 12 points as the Lions pounded the paint for 42 points.

– Princess Davis (Shreveport, La.) added 11 points and also had eight rebounds and six assists.

– The Lions shot 41 percent in the game and held TWU to 34 percent shooting. The Lions also had a 22-2 lead in fast break points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jones hit an early three for the Lions as they took the lead early. There were several lead changes early as the teams battled back and forth. Both sides struggled from the field shortly before the Pioneers made a three to take the lead with 3:44 to go. The Lions battled back as they held TWU without a field goal in the final four minutes. The Lions went into the second with a 13-10 lead.

After an early Pioneer basket, the Lions went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead. With seven minutes left, the Lions led 22-12. TWU answered back with a 6-0 run of their own to cut into the Lion lead. The teams battled back and forth for several minutes as the Lion lead went between eight and four for the rest of the period. The Lions went into halftime with a 33-27 lead.

Wright led the Lions with eight points in the first half, hitting all four of her shots. Jones, Davis, and Zhibareva each added six points. The Lions shot 48 percent in the first half, including 69 percent in the second quarter. The Lions won the rebounding battle in the first half but lost the turnover battle, losing it eight times. The Lions held a 20-12 lead in the paint in the first half.

After the Pioneers hit an early three to start the third, the Lions once again went running. Davis converted a three-point play as the Lions built an 11-point lead after four minutes gone in the third. The teams traded buckets the rest of the way as the Lions took a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions pulled away in the final period. Zhibareva had two early buckets as the Lions pushed their lead 15 points. The Pioneers cut the Lion lead down to 10 points before the Lion defense had multiple steals and layups to push their lead further. The Lions pushed their lead to as many as 18 in the game.

Lions earn a season sweep of Tarleton with 65-58 win.

STEPHENVILLE – The Texas A&M-Commerce men’s basketball team won the turnover battle and picked up a crucial road victory, beating Tarleton State University 65-58 in Wisdom Gym on Thursday night.

The win gives the Lions their first regular-season sweep of the Texans since the 2000-01 season. A&M-Commerce is now 19-5 overall and 11-3 in the Lone Star Conference, while Tarleton is now 18-7 overall and 8-6 in the league.

The Lions are away from action for a week and return to the floor on Thursday, February 21, hosting Eastern New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. in the Field House.

COACH JARET von ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

On picking up a road win at Tarleton: “It’s such a tough building to come into and win. That’s a credit to their program – it’s tough to win in here, and our guys know that. They knew it was going to be tough to get a win and we were going to need to play tough for the whole 40 minutes. We had different guys step up and contribute all night.”

On the Lions’ defensive effort: “Hats off to our guys, we switched some stuff that we’ve never done all year and didn’t practice with it much. We just talked about it and watched some film, and they really stepped up and did an unbelievable job. We talked about being connected on the floor, and that’s always something you want to continue to get better at. I thought our guys were really connected tonight. Even when things didn’t go our way, they kept playing and stayed together for 40 minutes.”

On winning a low-scoring game: “Hats off to our guys for continuing to battle. We’re averaging 83 points per game, and it’s exciting for me to see that we’re able to play a different style of game and still get a win.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Willie Rooks (Houston – North Forest) led all scorers with 19 points, connecting on four three-pointers. He also had two rebounds and two assists without committing a turnover.

– Trey Conrod (Kilgore) scored 14 points with four rebounds and two steals.

– Wayne Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) scored 12 points.

– The Lions shot 39.3 percent (22-of-56) from the floor and made 10-of-30 (33.3 percent) of their three-pointers.

– Tarleton held a 32-28 rebounding advantage and shot 46.5 percent from the floor, but the Lions scored 22 points off of 18 Tarleton turnovers and also scored 12 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds.

– Srdan Budimir (Karadjordjevo, Serbia) scored eight points with three assists and five steals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions jumped on their hosts early, roaring out to a 10-2 lead in the first 2:14 of the game. Conrod made his first three shots of the night – including a three-pointer – and Budimir also drained a triple. Tarleton responded with a 12-2 run to give the hosts their early lead of the night with 13 minutes left in the first half.

The Texans led by as many as six points in the first half at the 6:43 mark before an A&M-Commerce rally. The Lions outscored the home side by a 14-4 count in the final stages of the first half, keeping Tarleton scoreless from the field in the last five minutes of the half. Rodney Brown (Beaumont – West Brook) scored a three-point play in the final seconds to give the Lions a 33-29 lead at the break.

Tarleton tied the game up at 36-all with just over 16 minutes remaining in regulation, and the teams stayed firmly locked up for the next few minutes. Tarleton led by two with 13 minutes to play before a Stewart trey flipped the lead back in the Lions’ favor.

From a 49-all tie with 10 minutes to play, Rooks and Conrod made consecutive three-pointers to put the Lions up for good. Tarleton could get no closer than four points in the remainder of the contest. The Texans made only one field goal in the final five minutes, and the Lions nailed clutch free throws down the stretch to seal the Lions’ third victory in Stephenville in the last decade.

