TAMUC – Sports

Wongsinth, Lions finish in top five at MSU Texas Invitational.

WICHITA FALLS – Led by a top-five finish from Sarah Wongsinth, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team placed fifth in the team standings at the MSU Texas Invitational.

The Lions shot a 640 (322-318, +64) and tied with Tarleton for the fifth spot in the standings, one stroke behind their conference foe Angelo State.

“I’m pleased with another top-five finish. Scores were not great, but considering the difficult conditions, I’m pleased,” said Lion head gold coach Matt Ward. “The ladies battled hard and never gave up and managed to move up a few spots with only a couple of holes to play in the tournament.

“We have lots of work to do this week to get ready for our next event, but we know what we need to work on, and Coach Mason and I will have them ready for the Rogers State event. If we continue to make small improvements each week, we should be peaking for the Lone Star Conference Tournament.”

Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) notched her third top-five performance and fifth top 10 finish in six events this season, tying for fourth place on the leaderboard with a 153 (+9, 76-77). She had two birdies in her round Tuesday.

Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) placed 15th at 159 (83-76, +15) and closed the tournament strong, carding birdies on three of the final four holes.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) was 24th at 163 (+19, 81-82), Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) was 33rd at 165 (+21, 82-83), and Lauren Leslie (Fair Oaks Ranch – Clear Brook) was 40th at 168 (+24, 85-83).

The Lions have finished in the top five in the team standings in all six of their events this season. Their next tournament is the Rogers State Hillcat Classic at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso, Okla., next Monday and Tuesday, closing out a run of three matches in three weeks.

Emily Otto earns third LSC Pitcher of the Week award of 2019 season.·

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce softball player Emily Otto has been named Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week. The award was announced by the conference office on Tuesday. It is the third time this season Otto has been named LSC Pitcher of the Week, and the fourth time in her career.

Otto was sensational for the Lions in all three games against the Greyhounds. The sophomore ace from Richmond (Lamar Consolidated HS) picked up three wins, starting all three games in the circle against ENMU. She had an ERA of just 0.47, surrendering just seven hits and one run in 15.0 innings. She held hitters to a .140 average, striking out 15 batters against only two walks.

Otto gave up three hits and struck out four batters in four innings of game one of the series. She followed that with a seven-inning shutout in game two, giving up just two hits against seven strikeouts. She finished the series with a 4.0 inning outing in game three, allowing two singles while striking out four in another shutout game.

Otto continues to lead the LSC with a league-low 1.17 ERA, while also leading the league in innings pitched, complete games, shutouts and lowest opponent batting average.

Otto and the No. 18 Lions return to action on Friday against No. 9 West Texas A&M, and the teams will meet in a single game on Friday at 3:00 p.m. The teams will then play a doubleheader beginning at Noon on Saturday. All games will be played at Schaeffer Park in Canyon.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Oklahoma Christian 304 310 614 +38 2. Cameron 312 318 630 +54 3. MSU Texas 314 319 633 +57 4. Angelo State 318 321 639 +63 5. A&M-COMMERCE 322 318 640 +64 Tarleton 324 316 640 +64 7. Regis 322 323 645 +69 8. Colorado State-Pueblo 324 324 648 +72 9. Newman 328 322 650 +74 10. Texas Wesleyan 342 336 678 +102 11. Metro State 335 346 681 +105 12. Ranger College 343 343 686 +110 13. UT Permian Basin 351 336 687 +111 14. Northwestern Oklahoma State 360 349 709 +133 15. Truman State 361 352 713 +137

A&M-Commerce 322 318 640 +64 t-5th Sarah Wongsinth 76 77 153 +9 t-4th Sophie-Charlott Hempel 83 76 159 +15 t-15th Paige-Lee Garris 81 82 163 +19 t-24th Makena Thomas 82 83 165 +21 t-33rd Lauren Leslie 85 83 168 +24 t-40th

