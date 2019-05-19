TAMUC – Sports

Josh Boateng named USTFCCCA South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year.

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s junior thrower Josh Boateng has been named the South Central Region Men’s Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), as announced Friday morning.

Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) has had a stellar outdoor season in 2019, qualifying for next week’s NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the discus throw and shot put. He claimed the top seed in the discus throw with a toss of 61.00 meters (200-2) on April 25, marking the fourth-longest throw in Division II history. In the shot put, he qualified as the fourth seed with a toss of 18.70 meters (61-4 1/4). Both marks broke school records that had previously stood since 1983.

In addition to his school records, Boateng now holds the national record for Grenada in both events, while also keeping the indoor shot put record for his country, which he set in February.

“I’m really proud of Josh. This is his first semester with us and he and coach Igor (Mislejenovic) work well together,” said Lion head track and field coach George Pincock. “We have hope that this just one award of many coming in the next week and that Josh has great performance at the National Championships next week.”

Boateng is the second Lion to win USTFCCCA Regional Athlete of the Year honors in either the indoor or outdoor season, joining Florian Obst, who was the Indoor Field Athlete of the Year in 2018. Boateng’s win gives the Lone Star Conference the Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year award for the seventh consecutive season.

Lucas McCubbin named PING All-South Central Region.

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M University-Commerce senior golfer Lucas McCubbin was named PING All-South Central Region by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Thursday.

McCubbin (Midland) had a 72.45 stroke average in 29 rounds as a senior, earning First Team All-Lone Star Conference and qualifying for the NCAA Division II South Central/West Super Regional as an individual competitor. He was the champion of the DBU Patriot Classic in April and had three top-five finishes and five top 10 finishes with 13 rounds of par or better. His 6-under-par 65 round at the Ryan Palmer Foundation Invitational was the best of the Lions’ season as he had the low for the team in both of his seasons in the blue and gold.

McCubbin graduated from A&M-Commerce while competing in the South Central/West Super Regional and completed his career with five top-five finishes and 11 top 10 finishes in his two years in Commerce. He was a PING All-Region selection as well as a First Team All-LSC selection in both seasons.

Division II PING All-Region Teams

South Central

Nicklaus Britt, Dixie State

Chase Carlson, Colorado Christian

Ben Constancio, St. Edward’s

Jake Doggett, MSU Texas

Jack Duguid, UC Colorado Springs

Triston Gardner, Dixie State

Emilio Gonzales, St. Mary’s

Fraser Hughes, Colorado State-Pueblo

George Markham, Colorado School of Mines

Lucas McCubbin, A&M-Commerce

Trevor Norby, Oklahoma Christian

Gonzalo Pan De Soraluce, Western New Mexico

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best In Class” student-athlete experience.

Office: 903.886.5131 | Mobile: 817.487.5136 |

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street | Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.