TAMUC – Sports

139 Lions named to LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for Spring 2019
A&M-Commerce leads LSC with 51 perfect term GPAs
RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 139 student-athletes on the Spring 2019 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office Thursday. A&M-Commerce had the second-most honorees in the conference for the spring semester.
The Commissioner’s Honor Roll comes after the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. Student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.
Of the 139 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 51 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average, which is the most in the league. A total of 1,176 student-athletes throughout the league’s 11 institutions in the spring semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
|Name
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Sport
|Major
|Serina Aguilar
|Fr.
|Houston, Texas
|Softball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Atiana Alexander
|Fr.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Political Science
|Kellon Alexis
|R-Sr.
|St. George’s, Grenada
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Learning & Technology
|Sydney Andersen
|Jr.
|Placentia, Calif.
|Women’s Volleyball
|Accounting
|Shanecia Baker
|Sr.
|Tyler, Texas
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Brandon Bascue
|R-Fr.
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Football
|Finance with a Second Major in Accounting
|Devin Beamon
|Fr.
|Forney, Texas
|Football
|Electrical Engineering
|Michael Bell
|Fr.
|Aurora, Colo.
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Lauren Bentley
|So.
|League City, Texas
|Women’s Golf
|Public Health
|Kara Blasingame
|So.
|Oswego, Ill.
|Women’s Soccer
|Finance
|Garrett Blubaugh
|Sr.
|Keller, Texas
|Football
|Biological Science
|Avery Boley
|Fr.
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Softball
|Biological Science
|Mason Boswell
|So.
|Katy, Texas
|Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Finance
|Jonathan Bramblett
|Grad
|Rockwell, N.C.
|Athletic Training
|Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies
|Alexis Bryant
|Jr.
|Pflugerville, Texas
|Women’s Basketball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Lexi Bubenchik
|So.
|New Concord, Ohio
|Women’s Golf
|Liberal Studies
|Srdan Budimir
|Sr.
|Karadjordjevo, Serbia
|Men’s Basketball
|Electrical Engineering
|Delaney Bunselmeyer
|Sr.
|Denton, Texas
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Zach Burch
|So.
|Lubbock, Texas
|Men’s Golf
|Industrial Engineering with a Second Major in Mathematics
|Leslie Campuzano
|So.
|Garland, Texas
|Women’s Soccer
|Public Health
|Caleb Cantu
|Fr.
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Management
|Rafael Carbajal
|Fr.
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Football
|Business Administration
|Avery Carey
|So.
|Mesquite, Texas
|Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Undecided – Pre-Nursing
|Ivy Carey
|So.
|Mesquite, Texas
|Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Undecided – Pre-Nursing
|Taryn Cast
|Fr.
|Peaster, Texas
|Women’s Volleyball
|Physics with a Second Major in Biological Science
|Shelley Chapron
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|Women’s Volleyball
|Public Health
|Chelsea Cheek
|Jr.
|Baytown, Texas
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Matt Childers
|R-Fr.
|Henderson, Texas
|Football
|Business Administration
|Chance Cooper
|So.
|Leander, Texas
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Paighton Corley
|Fr.
|Georgetown, Texas
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Undeclared
|Jazsmin Coronado
|Jr.
|Red Oak, Texas
|Women’s Soccer
|Computer Science with a Second Major in Mathematics
|Jessika Coronado
|Jr.
|Red Oak, Texas
|Women’s Soccer
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Kati Culpepper
|Sr.
|Amarillo, Texas
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Marketing
|Katherine Daniels
|Jr.
|Winnsboro, Texas
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Riley Davidson
|So.
|Commerce, Texas
|Women’s Volleyball
|Marketing
|Katie Dean
|Sr.
|Whitesboro, Texas
|Softball
|Marketing
|Maiya Dickie
|Fr.
|Huntsville, Texas
|Women’s Volleyball
|Public Health
|Caitlin Duty
|Sr.
|Crandall, Texas
|Women’s Soccer
|Human Performance
|Ehab Eltayeb
|Sr.
|Khartoum, Sudan
|Men’s Basketball
|Construction Engineering
|Lawrence Finley
|Jr.
|Killeen, Texas
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Rashad Fisher
|R-So.
|Irving, Texas
|Football
|General Business
|DD Fletcher
|R-Jr.
|Arlington, Texas
|Football
|Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies
|Lindsay Garner
|Fr.
|McKinney, Texas
|Softball
|Biological Science
|Paige-Lee Garris
|So.
|West Palm Beach, Fla.
|Women’s Golf
|Political Science
|Abigail Gatlin
|Fr.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Softball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Shelby Gerner
|So.
|Whitewright, Texas
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Nicole Gonelli
|R-Fr.
|Round Rock, Texas
|Women’s Volleyball
|Sociology
|Donovan Gray
|Fr.
|Huffman, Texas
|Football
|Management
|Hudson Hall
|Jr.
|Portland, Texas
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Psychology
|Noah Harris
|Fr.
|Stratford, Texas
|Football
|Physics
|Blake Hartford
|Jr.
|Spring, Texas
|Men’s Golf
|Mathematics
|Sophie-Charlott Hempel
|So.
|Pirmasens, Germany
|Women’s Golf
|Psychology
|Dylan Henderson
|Jr.
|Dallas, Texas
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Kendall Holmes
|R-Jr.
|Tyler, Texas
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Bryson Jenkins
|Fr.
|Frisco, Texas
|Football
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Benil Johnson
|Fr.
|Houston, Texas
|Football
|Public Health
|Alexus Jones
|Jr.
|Lewisville, Texas
|Women’s Basketball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Jazmynn Kennebeck
|So.
|Rowlett, Texas
|Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Environmental Science
|Kayla Kilcrease
|Sr.
|Kerens, Texas
|Softball
|Human Performance
|Kader Kohou
|R-So.
|Euless, Texas
|Football
|Marketing
|Michelle Kotlik
|Jr.
|Grapevine, Texas
|Women’s Soccer
|Sociology with a Second Major in Criminal Justice
|Coleton Lasseter
|R-So.
|Hallsville, Texas
|Football
|Technology Management
|Ruth Leach
|So.
|Whitesboro, Texas
|Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Computer Science with a Second Major in Mathematics
|Lauren Leslie
|Sr.
|Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas
|Women’s Golf
|Management
|Preston Lienemann
|Sr.
|Loveland, Colo.
|Women’s Volleyball
|Public Health
|Vernon Lowndes
|Sr.
|Charleston, S.C.
|Men’s Basketball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Talia Lujua
|Grad
|Getxo, Spain
|Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Business Administration
|Carolina Machado
|Sr.
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Women’s Volleyball
|Business Administration
|Avery Markley
|Fr.
|Murphy, Texas
|Softball
|Biological Science
|Kristov Martinez
|Sr.
|Edinburg, Texas
|Football
|Secondary Education
|Kendall Mathis
|R-So.
|Maud, Texas
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Lucas McCubbin
|Sr.
|Midland, Texas
|Men’s Golf
|Learning & Technology
|Tyler McDonough
|R-Jr.
|Horseshoe Bay, Texas
|Men’s Golf
|Communication Studies
|Autumn McGowan
|So.
|Ft. Worth, Texas
|Athletic Training
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Payton McMillan
|R-Jr.
|Denton, Texas
|Women’s Volleyball
|Finance
|Sergio Marcuello
|Sr.
|Cuenca, Spain
|Men’s Cross Country
|Business Administration
|Delyssa Miller
|So.
|Arlington, Texas
|Women’s Basketball
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Dallas Millin
|So.
|Wright, Wyo.
|Men’s Golf
|Finance
|Trevor Montgomery
|Sr.
|Whitney, Texas
|Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Human Performance
|Mallory Morgan
|So.
|Katy, Texas
|Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Biological Science
|Aaron Morton
|Jr.
|Rowlett, Texas
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Public Health
|Kediejah Murphy
|So.
|Waco, Texas
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Solomon Ndukwe
|R-Fr.
|Alief, Texas
|Football
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Kimber Neal
|So.
|Humble, Texas
|Softball
|Political Science
|Karlee Nichols
|Fr.
|San Antonio, Texas
|Women’s Golf
|Public Health
|Bina Njikam
|R-Jr.
|Keller, Texas
|Women’s Volleyball
|Public Health
|Ciera Nunez
|Sr.
|Amarillo, Texas
|Softball
|Human Performance
|Ai Ogata
|Grad
|Yokosuka Kanagawa, Japan
|Athletic Training
|Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies
|Mariyah Oliver
|Sr.
|Waimea, Hawai’i
|Women’s Volleyball
|Learning & Technology
|Emily Otto
|So.
|Richmond, Texas
|Softball
|Interdisciplinary Studies
|Cally Pausewang
|Jr.
|Bastrop, Texas
|Softball
|Mathematics
|Alex Peavy
|Fr.
|Spring Branch, Texas
|Men’s Basketball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Ryan Peschka
|R-Jr.
|Arlington, Texas
|Football
|Mathematics
|Nick Petitti
|R-Fr.
|Clear Creek, Texas
|Football
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Jocelyn Pierce
|So.
|Argyle, Texas
|Women’s Basketball
|Sports & Recreation Management
|Hyaznarely Ramirez
|Jr.
|Greenville, Texas
|Athletic Training
|Kinesiology & Sports Studies
|Dominique Ramsey
|R-So.
|Converse, Texas
|Football
|Industrial Engineering with a Second Major in Mathematics
|Mason Ray
|R-Fr.
|Bryan, Texas
|Football
|Business Administration
|Ty Reed
|R-Fr.
|Richmond, Texas
|Football
|Business Administration
|RJ Reynolds
|Grad
|Commerce, Texas
|Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
|Finance
