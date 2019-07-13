TAMUC – Sports

139 Lions named to LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for Spring 2019

A&M-Commerce leads LSC with 51 perfect term GPAs

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 139 student-athletes on the Spring 2019 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office Thursday. A&M-Commerce had the second-most honorees in the conference for the spring semester.

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll comes after the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. Student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

Of the 139 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 51 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average, which is the most in the league. A total of 1,176 student-athletes throughout the league’s 11 institutions in the spring semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Name Yr. Hometown Sport Major Serina Aguilar Fr. Houston, Texas Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Atiana Alexander Fr. San Antonio, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Political Science Kellon Alexis R-Sr. St. George’s, Grenada Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Learning & Technology Sydney Andersen Jr. Placentia, Calif. Women’s Volleyball Accounting Shanecia Baker Sr. Tyler, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Interdisciplinary Studies Brandon Bascue R-Fr. Flower Mound, Texas Football Finance with a Second Major in Accounting Devin Beamon Fr. Forney, Texas Football Electrical Engineering Michael Bell Fr. Aurora, Colo. Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Lauren Bentley So. League City, Texas Women’s Golf Public Health Kara Blasingame So. Oswego, Ill. Women’s Soccer Finance Garrett Blubaugh Sr. Keller, Texas Football Biological Science Avery Boley Fr. Fort Worth, Texas Softball Biological Science Mason Boswell So. Katy, Texas Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Finance Jonathan Bramblett Grad Rockwell, N.C. Athletic Training Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies Alexis Bryant Jr. Pflugerville, Texas Women’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management Lexi Bubenchik So. New Concord, Ohio Women’s Golf Liberal Studies Srdan Budimir Sr. Karadjordjevo, Serbia Men’s Basketball Electrical Engineering Delaney Bunselmeyer Sr. Denton, Texas Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies Zach Burch So. Lubbock, Texas Men’s Golf Industrial Engineering with a Second Major in Mathematics Leslie Campuzano So. Garland, Texas Women’s Soccer Public Health Caleb Cantu Fr. Flower Mound, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Management Rafael Carbajal Fr. Fort Worth, Texas Football Business Administration Avery Carey So. Mesquite, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Undecided – Pre-Nursing Ivy Carey So. Mesquite, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Undecided – Pre-Nursing Taryn Cast Fr. Peaster, Texas Women’s Volleyball Physics with a Second Major in Biological Science Shelley Chapron Jr. Houston, Texas Women’s Volleyball Public Health Chelsea Cheek Jr. Baytown, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Matt Childers R-Fr. Henderson, Texas Football Business Administration Chance Cooper So. Leander, Texas Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Paighton Corley Fr. Georgetown, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Undeclared Jazsmin Coronado Jr. Red Oak, Texas Women’s Soccer Computer Science with a Second Major in Mathematics Jessika Coronado Jr. Red Oak, Texas Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies Kati Culpepper Sr. Amarillo, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Marketing Katherine Daniels Jr. Winnsboro, Texas Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports Studies Riley Davidson So. Commerce, Texas Women’s Volleyball Marketing Katie Dean Sr. Whitesboro, Texas Softball Marketing Maiya Dickie Fr. Huntsville, Texas Women’s Volleyball Public Health Caitlin Duty Sr. Crandall, Texas Women’s Soccer Human Performance Ehab Eltayeb Sr. Khartoum, Sudan Men’s Basketball Construction Engineering Lawrence Finley Jr. Killeen, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Rashad Fisher R-So. Irving, Texas Football General Business DD Fletcher R-Jr. Arlington, Texas Football Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies Lindsay Garner Fr. McKinney, Texas Softball Biological Science Paige-Lee Garris So. West Palm Beach, Fla. Women’s Golf Political Science Abigail Gatlin Fr. San Antonio, Texas Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Shelby Gerner So. Whitewright, Texas Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports Studies Nicole Gonelli R-Fr. Round Rock, Texas Women’s Volleyball Sociology Donovan Gray Fr. Huffman, Texas Football Management Hudson Hall Jr. Portland, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Psychology Noah Harris Fr. Stratford, Texas Football Physics Blake Hartford Jr. Spring, Texas Men’s Golf Mathematics Sophie-Charlott Hempel So. Pirmasens, Germany Women’s Golf Psychology Dylan Henderson Jr. Dallas, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies Kendall Holmes R-Jr. Tyler, Texas Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Bryson Jenkins Fr. Frisco, Texas Football Sports & Recreation Management Benil Johnson Fr. Houston, Texas Football Public Health Alexus Jones Jr. Lewisville, Texas Women’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Jazmynn Kennebeck So. Rowlett, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Environmental Science Kayla Kilcrease Sr. Kerens, Texas Softball Human Performance Kader Kohou R-So. Euless, Texas Football Marketing Michelle Kotlik Jr. Grapevine, Texas Women’s Soccer Sociology with a Second Major in Criminal Justice Coleton Lasseter R-So. Hallsville, Texas Football Technology Management Ruth Leach So. Whitesboro, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Computer Science with a Second Major in Mathematics Lauren Leslie Sr. Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas Women’s Golf Management Preston Lienemann Sr. Loveland, Colo. Women’s Volleyball Public Health Vernon Lowndes Sr. Charleston, S.C. Men’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management Talia Lujua Grad Getxo, Spain Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Business Administration Carolina Machado Sr. Sao Paulo, Brazil Women’s Volleyball Business Administration Avery Markley Fr. Murphy, Texas Softball Biological Science Kristov Martinez Sr. Edinburg, Texas Football Secondary Education Kendall Mathis R-So. Maud, Texas Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Lucas McCubbin Sr. Midland, Texas Men’s Golf Learning & Technology Tyler McDonough R-Jr. Horseshoe Bay, Texas Men’s Golf Communication Studies Autumn McGowan So. Ft. Worth, Texas Athletic Training Sports & Recreation Management Payton McMillan R-Jr. Denton, Texas Women’s Volleyball Finance Sergio Marcuello Sr. Cuenca, Spain Men’s Cross Country Business Administration Delyssa Miller So. Arlington, Texas Women’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sports Studies Dallas Millin So. Wright, Wyo. Men’s Golf Finance Trevor Montgomery Sr. Whitney, Texas Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Human Performance Mallory Morgan So. Katy, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Biological Science Aaron Morton Jr. Rowlett, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Public Health Kediejah Murphy So. Waco, Texas Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports Studies Solomon Ndukwe R-Fr. Alief, Texas Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies Kimber Neal So. Humble, Texas Softball Political Science Karlee Nichols Fr. San Antonio, Texas Women’s Golf Public Health Bina Njikam R-Jr. Keller, Texas Women’s Volleyball Public Health Ciera Nunez Sr. Amarillo, Texas Softball Human Performance Ai Ogata Grad Yokosuka Kanagawa, Japan Athletic Training Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies Mariyah Oliver Sr. Waimea, Hawai’i Women’s Volleyball Learning & Technology Emily Otto So. Richmond, Texas Softball Interdisciplinary Studies Cally Pausewang Jr. Bastrop, Texas Softball Mathematics Alex Peavy Fr. Spring Branch, Texas Men’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management Ryan Peschka R-Jr. Arlington, Texas Football Mathematics Nick Petitti R-Fr. Clear Creek, Texas Football Sports & Recreation Management Jocelyn Pierce So. Argyle, Texas Women’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management Hyaznarely Ramirez Jr. Greenville, Texas Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports Studies Dominique Ramsey R-So. Converse, Texas Football Industrial Engineering with a Second Major in Mathematics Mason Ray R-Fr. Bryan, Texas Football Business Administration Ty Reed R-Fr. Richmond, Texas Football Business Administration RJ Reynolds Grad Commerce, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Finance

…