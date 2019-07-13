TAMUC – Sports

Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
10 hours ago

139 Lions named to LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for Spring 2019

A&M-Commerce leads LSC with 51 perfect term GPAs

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce is represented by 139 student-athletes on the Spring 2019 Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, as announced by the LSC office Thursday. A&M-Commerce had the second-most honorees in the conference for the spring semester.

The Commissioner’s Honor Roll comes after the fall and spring semesters with student-athletes qualifying based on grade point average for the current semester. Student-athletes must have a minimum 3.30 GPA for the current semester and be on the roster.

Of the 139 Lion student-athletes on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll, A&M-Commerce had 51 student-athletes who earned a perfect 4.0 term grade point average, which is the most in the league. A total of 1,176 student-athletes throughout the league’s 11 institutions in the spring semester earned recognition on the Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Name Yr. Hometown Sport Major
Serina Aguilar Fr. Houston, Texas Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Atiana Alexander Fr. San Antonio, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Political Science
Kellon Alexis R-Sr. St. George’s, Grenada Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Learning & Technology
Sydney Andersen Jr. Placentia, Calif. Women’s Volleyball Accounting
Shanecia Baker Sr. Tyler, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Interdisciplinary Studies
Brandon Bascue R-Fr. Flower Mound, Texas Football Finance with a Second Major in Accounting
Devin Beamon Fr. Forney, Texas Football Electrical Engineering
Michael Bell Fr. Aurora, Colo. Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Lauren Bentley So. League City, Texas Women’s Golf Public Health
Kara Blasingame So. Oswego, Ill. Women’s Soccer Finance
Garrett Blubaugh Sr. Keller, Texas Football Biological Science
Avery Boley Fr. Fort Worth, Texas Softball Biological Science
Mason Boswell So. Katy, Texas Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Finance
Jonathan Bramblett Grad Rockwell, N.C. Athletic Training Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies
Alexis Bryant Jr. Pflugerville, Texas Women’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management
Lexi Bubenchik So. New Concord, Ohio Women’s Golf Liberal Studies
Srdan Budimir Sr. Karadjordjevo, Serbia Men’s Basketball Electrical Engineering
Delaney Bunselmeyer Sr. Denton, Texas Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Zach Burch So. Lubbock, Texas Men’s Golf Industrial Engineering with a Second Major in Mathematics
Leslie Campuzano So. Garland, Texas Women’s Soccer Public Health
Caleb Cantu Fr. Flower Mound, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Management
Rafael Carbajal Fr. Fort Worth, Texas Football Business Administration
Avery Carey So. Mesquite, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Undecided – Pre-Nursing
Ivy Carey So. Mesquite, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Undecided – Pre-Nursing
Taryn Cast Fr. Peaster, Texas Women’s Volleyball Physics with a Second Major in Biological Science
Shelley Chapron Jr. Houston, Texas Women’s Volleyball Public Health
Chelsea Cheek Jr. Baytown, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Matt Childers R-Fr. Henderson, Texas Football Business Administration
Chance Cooper So. Leander, Texas Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Paighton Corley Fr. Georgetown, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Undeclared
Jazsmin Coronado Jr. Red Oak, Texas Women’s Soccer Computer Science with a Second Major in Mathematics
Jessika Coronado Jr. Red Oak, Texas Women’s Soccer Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Kati Culpepper Sr. Amarillo, Texas Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Marketing
Katherine Daniels Jr. Winnsboro, Texas Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Riley Davidson So. Commerce, Texas Women’s Volleyball Marketing
Katie Dean Sr. Whitesboro, Texas Softball Marketing
Maiya Dickie Fr. Huntsville, Texas Women’s Volleyball Public Health
Caitlin Duty Sr. Crandall, Texas Women’s Soccer Human Performance
Ehab Eltayeb Sr. Khartoum, Sudan Men’s Basketball Construction Engineering
Lawrence Finley Jr. Killeen, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Rashad Fisher R-So. Irving, Texas Football General Business
DD Fletcher R-Jr. Arlington, Texas Football Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies
Lindsay Garner Fr. McKinney, Texas Softball Biological Science
Paige-Lee Garris So. West Palm Beach, Fla. Women’s Golf Political Science
Abigail Gatlin Fr. San Antonio, Texas Softball Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Shelby Gerner So. Whitewright, Texas Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Nicole Gonelli R-Fr. Round Rock, Texas Women’s Volleyball Sociology
Donovan Gray Fr. Huffman, Texas Football Management
Hudson Hall Jr. Portland, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Psychology
Noah Harris Fr. Stratford, Texas Football Physics
Blake Hartford Jr. Spring, Texas Men’s Golf Mathematics
Sophie-Charlott Hempel So. Pirmasens, Germany Women’s Golf Psychology
Dylan Henderson Jr. Dallas, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Kendall Holmes R-Jr. Tyler, Texas Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Bryson Jenkins Fr. Frisco, Texas Football Sports & Recreation Management
Benil Johnson Fr. Houston, Texas Football Public Health
Alexus Jones Jr. Lewisville, Texas Women’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Jazmynn Kennebeck So. Rowlett, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Environmental Science
Kayla Kilcrease Sr. Kerens, Texas Softball Human Performance
Kader Kohou R-So. Euless, Texas Football Marketing
Michelle Kotlik Jr. Grapevine, Texas Women’s Soccer Sociology with a Second Major in Criminal Justice
Coleton Lasseter R-So. Hallsville, Texas Football Technology Management
Ruth Leach So. Whitesboro, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Computer Science with a Second Major in Mathematics
Lauren Leslie Sr. Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas Women’s Golf Management
Preston Lienemann Sr. Loveland, Colo. Women’s Volleyball Public Health
Vernon Lowndes Sr. Charleston, S.C. Men’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management
Talia Lujua Grad Getxo, Spain Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Business Administration
Carolina Machado Sr. Sao Paulo, Brazil Women’s Volleyball Business Administration
Avery Markley Fr. Murphy, Texas Softball Biological Science
Kristov Martinez Sr. Edinburg, Texas Football Secondary Education
Kendall Mathis R-So. Maud, Texas Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Lucas McCubbin Sr. Midland, Texas Men’s Golf Learning & Technology
Tyler McDonough R-Jr. Horseshoe Bay, Texas Men’s Golf Communication Studies
Autumn McGowan So. Ft. Worth, Texas Athletic Training Sports & Recreation Management
Payton McMillan R-Jr. Denton, Texas Women’s Volleyball Finance
Sergio Marcuello Sr. Cuenca, Spain Men’s Cross Country Business Administration
Delyssa Miller So. Arlington, Texas Women’s Basketball Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Dallas Millin So. Wright, Wyo. Men’s Golf Finance
Trevor Montgomery Sr. Whitney, Texas Men’s Cross Country, Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Human Performance
Mallory Morgan So. Katy, Texas Women’s Cross Country, Women’s Indoor Track & Field and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Biological Science
Aaron Morton Jr. Rowlett, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Public Health
Kediejah Murphy So. Waco, Texas Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Solomon Ndukwe R-Fr. Alief, Texas Football Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Kimber Neal So. Humble, Texas Softball Political Science
Karlee Nichols Fr. San Antonio, Texas Women’s Golf Public Health
Bina Njikam R-Jr. Keller, Texas Women’s Volleyball Public Health
Ciera Nunez Sr. Amarillo, Texas Softball Human Performance
Ai Ogata Grad Yokosuka Kanagawa, Japan Athletic Training Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies
Mariyah Oliver Sr. Waimea, Hawai’i Women’s Volleyball Learning & Technology
Emily Otto So. Richmond, Texas Softball Interdisciplinary Studies
Cally Pausewang Jr. Bastrop, Texas Softball Mathematics
Alex Peavy Fr. Spring Branch, Texas Men’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management
Ryan Peschka R-Jr. Arlington, Texas Football Mathematics
Nick Petitti R-Fr. Clear Creek, Texas Football Sports & Recreation Management
Jocelyn Pierce So. Argyle, Texas Women’s Basketball Sports & Recreation Management
Hyaznarely Ramirez Jr. Greenville, Texas Athletic Training Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Dominique Ramsey R-So. Converse, Texas Football Industrial Engineering with a Second Major in Mathematics
Mason Ray R-Fr. Bryan, Texas Football Business Administration
Ty Reed R-Fr. Richmond, Texas Football Business Administration
RJ Reynolds Grad Commerce, Texas Men’s Indoor Track & Field and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Finance

