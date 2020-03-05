TAMUC – Sports

Stewart, Terrell named all-Lone Star Conference. FRISCO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce earned two representatives on the all-Lone Star Conference men’s basketball teams, as revealed at the annual banquet Wednesday night. Wayne Stewart was named first-team all-LSC, and Deonta Terrell was named third-team all-LSC. Stewart (Philadelphia, Pa.) earns all-conference honors for the first time in his career and gives the Lions a first-team all-conference honoree for the fourth consecutive season. His 18.8 points per game rank sixth in the LSC and ranks 81st in the nation, and his 7.9 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the LSC and 86th in the nation. He has been an ultra-efficient shooter and is second in the LSC and ranks 12th nationally in shooting percentage at 62.4 percent. He has scored over 20 points in 13 games, 25 or more points five times, and earned a career-best 30 points vs. UAFS. He also made eight double-doubles, was featured on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays and has advanced to the final four competitors in the Dark Horse Dunker competition. Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) earns all-conference honors for the first time in his career, averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He ranks in the top 10 in the conference in shooting percentage (48.7 percent) and steals. Terrell has scored in double digits in 21 games, with a season-high of 24 points at Tarleton. He was LSC Defensive Player of the Week on November 23, when he tied for the most steals in a game by an LSC player this season with a school-record seven steals in the win over nationally-ranked St. Edward’s. The Lions are 18-11 overall this season and advanced to the LSC Championship quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Friday in Frisco against top-seeded West Texas A&M. 2020 LSC MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Player of the Year: Qua Grant, West Texas A&M

Defensive Player of the Year: Carter Brown, DBU

Newcomer of the Year: Brian Halums, UAFS

Sixth Man of the Year: Rashon Thomas, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Freshman of the Year: Ty Caswell, Lubbock Christian

Coach of the Year: Tom Brown, West Texas A&M FIRST TEAM Chandler Jacobs DBU G Jr. Missouri City, Texas Lloyd Daniels Lubbock Christian G Jr. Colts Neck, N.J. Ashton Spears St. Edward’s G Sr. Independence, La. August Haas St. Edward’s PG Sr. Copenhagen, Denmark Wayne Stewart A&M-Commerce F Sr. Philadelphia, Pa. Brian Halums UAFS G Sr. Hollandale, Miss. Qua Grant West Texas A&M G So. Waxahachie, Texas Joel Murray West Texas A&M G So. Rowlett, Texas SECOND TEAM Andres Ibarguen Angelo State F Sr. Santa Marta, Columbia Collin Turner Angelo State G Sr. Poolesville, Md. Carter Brown DBU G Sr. Plano, Texas Parker Hicks Lubbock Christian F Jr. Decatur, Texas Dedrian Parmer Jr. Oklahoma Christian F Sr. Oklahoma City, Okla. Dorian Lopez St. Edward’s F Sr. San Antonio Josh Hawley Tarleton F Sr. Irving, Texas Rashon Thomas Texas A&M-Kingsville G Sr. Houston, Texas Tre Flowers Texas A&M-Kingsville G Jr. Bryan, Texas Pat Dembley UT Permian Basin G Sr. Minneapolis, Minn. THIRD TEAM Devin Pullum Eastern New Mexico G Jr. Little Elm, Texas Cameron Copley Lubbock Christian G So. Canadian, Texas D’monta Harris Midwestern State G Sr. Pontiac, Mich. Kobe Magee St. Mary’s G Jr. San Antonio, Texas Clashon Gaffney Tarleton F Jr. Clarksville, Texas Randall Broddie Tarleton G Sr. Temple Hills, Md. Deonta Terrell A&M-Commerce G/F Sr. Chicago, Ill. Matthew Wilson UAFS G Jr. Farmington, Ark. Ty Glover UT Tyler G Sr. San Bernadino, Calif. Derrick Geddis West Texas A&M G So. Houston, Texas HONORABLE MENTION Kendall Scott Cameron F So. Houston, Texas Darius Thompson Midwestern State G Sr. Memphis, Tenn. Aubrey Johnson Oklahoma Christian G Sr. Mustang, Okla. Will Lienhard Oklahoma Christian F Sr. Oklahoma City, Okla. Corey Shervill St. Edward’s F Jr. Perth, Australia Jake Krafka St. Edward’s F Jr. Austin, Texas Caleb Jordan St. Mary’s G So. Midlothian, Texas Chauncey Thomas Texas A&M-Kingsville G Sr. Plano, Texas Jon’il Fugett West Texas A&M G So. Denver, Colo. Elijah Holifield Western New Mexico G Grad. Atlanta, Ga. 2020 LSC MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM Carter Brown DBU G Sr. Plano, Texas Ashton Spears St. Edward’s G Sr. Independence, La. Clashon Gaffney Tarleton F Jr. Clarksville, Texas Qua Grant West Texas A&M G So. Waxahachie, Texas Joel Murray West Texas A&M G So. Rowlett, Texas 2020 LSC MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM Ty Caswell Lubbock Christian G/F Fr. Wichita Falls, Texas Aamer Muhammad Lubbock Christian G Fr. Rio Rancho, N.M. Isaiah Range Tarleton G Fr. Cedar Hill, Texas Javontae Hopkins Tarleton G Fr. Houston, Texas Zach Toussaint West Texas A&M G Fr. Johnsburg, Ill.

Lions slide to third in Regional Rankings heading into the conference tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS – The No. 10 Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is ranked third in the third edition of the 2019-20 NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The rankings were released on Wednesday by the NCAA.

A&M-Commerce is one of seven teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings. Lubbock Christian is ranked first, followed by West Texas A&M in second, Angelo State in seventh, Tarleton in eighth, Eastern New Mexico in ninth, and St. Edward’s in 10th. The tournament champions of the LSC and RMAC, as well as six at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament, hosted by the team that finishes the season in the No. 1 spot. The regional tournament begins on March 13.

The Lions are currently 26-2 on the season and 20-2 in LSC play and earned the No. 1 seed in the LSC Championship Tournament, which will begin Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The Lions will face St. Mary’s in the quarterfinal round on Thursday at 6:00 pm.

The final version of the South Central Regional Rankings will be announced on Sunday at 9:00 pm by the NCAA during the annual selection show.

Lions come in at No. 14 in the latest NFCA rankings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 14 team in the nation in the third regular-season National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as announced Wednesday. It is the Lions’ 31st consecutive poll as a nationally ranked team.

The Lions jumped two spots from last week’s poll after going 2-2 last week, with a series sweep against TWU that had the Lions win 9-0 and 5-4. The Lions also lost two close contests against UT Tyler, ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation. The poll did not take into account the Lions’ sweep of Rogers State that happened on Tuesday. In their first four LSC games, the Lions hit .353 while their opponents hit just .188. A&M-Commerce also was a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts. The Lions currently sit at 13-6 on the season and have not lost to an unranked team so far this season. They rank second in the nation in fielding percentage and rank in the top 30 in DII in stolen bases and team ERA.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the Lone Star Conference in the NFCA rankings. UT Tyler is ranked second, followed by Angelo State at eighth, Oklahoma Christian at 18th, Lubbock Christian at 20th, and Tarleton at 21st.

The Lions host a pair of home doubleheaders this weekend as they return to conference action. They will host Cameron on Friday, beginning at 4:00 pm, before hosting No. 18 Oklahoma Christian on Sunday at 1:00 pm. Tickets to all Lion Softball home games can be purchased by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling Lion Sales & Service at (903) 468-8756, or visiting the LSS Box Office in the Field House during business hours.