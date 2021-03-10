TAMUC – Sports

Lions move up to No. 3 in NFCA national rankings before first road trip of 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked third nationally in the national coaches’ poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.

It marks the 38th consecutive poll in which A&M-Commerce has ranked in the nation’s top 25. The second-highest the Lions have ever ranked, as they were the No. 2 nationally in February of 2019.

The Lions are 10-4 on the year and are on a six-game winning streak, including shutouts in the last five games. A&M-Commerce pitching and defense are currently executing a 33.1 inning scoreless streak, which is a program record.

A&M-Commerce has eight teams in this top 25 on this year’s schedule, including No. 1 Southern Arkansas, No. 4 Augustana, No. 8 UT Tyler, No. 10 Oklahoma Christian, No. 12 Rogers State, No. 18 Texas A&M-Kingsville, No. 19 West Texas A&M, and No. 24 Angelo State. The Lions are currently 5-1 against teams in the national rankings.

The Lions play their first road games of the 2021 season this weekend, playing at Western New Mexico on Friday and UT-Permian Basin on Sunday.

NCAA announces game time change for Lions’ South Central Region quarterfinal

INDIANAPOLIS – Due to a COVID-related change on the opposite side of the bracket, the game time for Friday’s NCAA Division II Women’s Basketball Championship South Central Region quarterfinal game between third-seeded Texas A&M University-Commerce and sixth-seeded Southern Nazarene University has changed.

The Lions (13-3) and Crimson Storm (12-7) will now play at 5:00 pm Friday at the First United Bank Center in Canyon. The Lion Sports Network will carry all NCAA Championship games live on 88.9 KETR-FM in Commerce and online at www.KETR.org. Tickets are available HERE starting at 10:00 am Wednesday.

Coaches made the game change after the 4-5 game between Arkansas Tech. Cameron was declared a “no contest” when ATU removed itself from the Championship due to COVID protocols Tuesday. Cameron advances to the regional semifinal against Lubbock Christian on the opposite side of Lion’s bracket. As they made the team withdrawal more than 24 hours after the bracket’s announcement, the NCAA policy did not provide for a replacement team or re-seeded the regional bracket.

UPDATED SOUTH CENTRAL REGIONAL SCHEDULE

QUARTERFINALS – FRIDAY, MARCH 12

5:00 pm – No. 3 A&M-Commerce vs. No. 6 Southern Nazarene

No. 5 Cameron advances, no contest (No. 4 Arkansas Tech withdrew due to COVID)

SEMIFINALS – SATURDAY, MARCH 13

5:00 pm – No. 1 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 5 Cameron

7:45 pm – No. 2 Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. TAMUC/SNU winner

FINALS – MONDAY, MARCH 15

6:00 pm – Semifinal winners