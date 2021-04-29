TAMUC – Sports

Lions ranked No. 9 nationally in NFCA Coaches Poll.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell three spots in this week’s national rankings, as the Lions are ranked No. 9 in the national coaches poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.
It marks the 45th consecutive poll in which they ranked A&M-Commerce in the nation’s top 25. The Lions are 25-12 on the season after two games last week at Oklahoma Christian.
A&M-Commerce has seven teams in this top 25 on this year’s schedule, including No. 1 Augustana, No. 3 UT Tyler, No. 6 Oklahoma Christian, No. 11 West Texas A&M, No. 21 Southern Arkansas, No. 23 Angelo State, and No. 25 Texas A&M-Kingsville. Lions are currently 8-8 against teams in the national rankings at the time of the game.
The Lions have six games remaining in the regular season, including a home doubleheader with No. 3 UT-Tyler on Saturday, May 1. A&M-Commerce then plays at Cameron on Monday, May 3, then closes the year with St. Edward’s at home on Sunday, May 9.
2021 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 28
|Rank
|School
|Points
|2021 Record
|Last Poll
|1
|Augustana (12)
|392
|32-4
|1
|2
|Valdosta State (3)
|387
|32-3
|2
|3
|UT Tyler
|366
|31-5
|3
|4
|North Georgia (1)
|356
|33-5
|4
|5
|Indianapolis
|332
|34-3
|5
|6
|Oklahoma Christian
|316
|33-5
|10
|7
|Lincoln Memorial
|306
|36-6
|7
|8
|Young Harris
|271
|29-8
|9
|9
|A&M-COMMERCE
|264
|25-12
|6
|10
|West Texas A&M
|238
|30-10
|12
|11
|Auburn Montgomery
|235
|32-5
|19
|12
|Concordia Irvine
|202
|22-11
|11
|13
|Central Oklahoma
|197
|29-9
|16
|14
|Grand Valley State
|191
|31-7
|14
|15
|Rollins
|178
|16-2
|8
|16
|Colorado Mesa
|173
|30-2
|17
|17
|Minnesota State
|152
|28-7
|18
|18
|Alabama Huntsville
|141
|27-10
|13
|19
|Saint Anselm
|136
|20-4
|15
|20
|Winona State
|97
|28-7
|20
|21
|Southern Arkansas
|68
|20-7
|21
|22
|West Florida
|50
|27-12
|22
|23
|Angelo State
|44
|29-11
|23
|24
|Biola
|38
|19-13
|RV
|25
|Northwest Nazarene
|18
|24-9
|RV
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|18
|24-11
|24
New to Poll: No. 24 Biola, t-No.25 Northwest Nazarene.
Dropped Out: No. 25 Charleston
Receiving Votes: Kutztown (14), Southeastern Oklahoma State (7), Georgian Court (6), Shepherd (5), Central Missouri (1), Tampa (1).