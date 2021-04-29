" /> TAMUC – Sports – EastTexasRadio.com
TAMUC – Sports

2 hours ago

Lions ranked No. 9 nationally in NFCA Coaches Poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell three spots in this week’s national rankings, as the Lions are ranked No. 9 in the national coaches poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. 

It marks the 45th consecutive poll in which they ranked A&M-Commerce in the nation’s top 25. The Lions are 25-12 on the season after two games last week at Oklahoma Christian.

A&M-Commerce has seven teams in this top 25 on this year’s schedule, including No. 1 Augustana, No. 3 UT Tyler, No. 6 Oklahoma Christian, No. 11 West Texas A&M, No. 21 Southern Arkansas, No. 23 Angelo State, and No. 25 Texas A&M-Kingsville. Lions are currently 8-8 against teams in the national rankings at the time of the game. 

The Lions have six games remaining in the regular season, including a home doubleheader with No. 3 UT-Tyler on Saturday, May 1. A&M-Commerce then plays at Cameron on Monday, May 3, then closes the year with St. Edward’s at home on Sunday, May 9.

2021 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – April 28

Rank School Points 2021 Record Last Poll
1 Augustana (12) 392 32-4 1
2 Valdosta State (3) 387 32-3 2
3 UT Tyler 366 31-5 3
4 North Georgia (1) 356 33-5 4
5 Indianapolis 332 34-3 5
6 Oklahoma Christian 316 33-5 10
7 Lincoln Memorial 306 36-6 7
8 Young Harris 271 29-8 9
9 A&M-COMMERCE 264 25-12 6
10 West Texas A&M 238 30-10 12
11 Auburn Montgomery 235 32-5 19
12 Concordia Irvine 202 22-11 11
13 Central Oklahoma 197 29-9 16
14 Grand Valley State 191 31-7 14
15 Rollins 178 16-2 8
16 Colorado Mesa 173 30-2 17
17 Minnesota State 152 28-7 18
18 Alabama Huntsville 141 27-10 13
19 Saint Anselm 136 20-4 15
20 Winona State 97 28-7 20
21 Southern Arkansas 68 20-7 21
22 West Florida 50 27-12 22
23 Angelo State 44 29-11 23
24 Biola 38 19-13 RV
25 Northwest Nazarene 18 24-9 RV
Texas A&M-Kingsville 18 24-11 24


New to Poll: No. 24 Biola, t-No.25 Northwest Nazarene.
Dropped Out: No. 25 Charleston
Receiving Votes: Kutztown (14), Southeastern Oklahoma State (7), Georgian Court (6), Shepherd (5), Central Missouri (1), Tampa (1).

