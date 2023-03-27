TAMUC – Sports

Photo – Avi Mehta

Arredondo’s complete game was not enough against Cowgirls

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Despite a one-run complete game effort from Anissa Arredondo in the second game on Saturday at the Cowgirl Diamond, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell 8-0 in five and 1-0 in the doubleheader to McNeese.

“I am really proud of how our team battled back in the second game,” said coach Brittany Miller. “Anissa kept an offense that had scored 17 on us to just one run and gave us a chance to win it in the seventh.”

Game 1: MCNEESE 8, A&M-COMMERCE 0 (Five Innings)

A leadoff walk started the game for the Cowgirls in the bottom of the first. After a fielder’s choice that tagged out the runner at second, Chloe Gomez stole second and advanced on the play thanks to a throwing error by the Lions. Then, she scored on a fielder’s choice by Reese Reyna.

McNeese had three straight base hits in the bottom of the third. The Lions got one out with Gomez trying to extend to second but was tagged out. After a double steal, Rylie Bouvier drew a walk, while Reyna scored on a wild pitch. Crisylne Moreno cleared the bases with a two-run triple over the Lion center fielder’s head. The Lions got out of the inning without further damage, thanks to a flyout.

The Cowgirls pushed their lead over eight with four runs in the fourth. Alayis Seneca singled to second with one out and stole second, and after Emily Phillips came in as a pinch hitter, she drew a walk. Both runners advanced a base on a wild pitch and scored on a two-run double to center by Mariana Torres. Bouvier singled in Torres while advancing to third on the play due to a throwing error. Bouvier scored on a wild pitch to make it four runs on three hits and one error.

Kaydee Bennett (Caddo Mills) led off the game with a base hit, while Avery Zeigler (Southlake Carroll) had a single in the fourth for the only two hits by the Lions. Those were the only baserunners in the game for A&M-Commerce as well. McKenna Meadors (The Woodlands Christian Academy) pitched a four-inning complete game. She was charged with six earned runs on eight hits, four walks, and struck out one.

Torres had two hits and two RBIs for the Cowgirls, who also received two RBI from Moreno. Ashley Vallejo struck out 10 of the 17 batters she faced for a complete-game shutout win.

Game 2: MCNEESE 1, A&M-COMMERCE 0

In the top of the seventh, with the Lions being down 1-0, Zeigler reached with a leadoff single down the left field line. The Lions hit three fly balls, but none dropped, and they could not bring Zeigler home.

Arredondo (San Antonio – Warren) pitched the complete game in the circle for the Lions. She struck out one while allowing four hits on two walks. Shaelyn Sanders got the complete game win for the Cowgirls. She allowed three hits and one walk. She recorded ten punchouts.

Ayanna Williams (Round Rock – Cedar Ridge), Bennett, and Zeigler had a hit each for the Lions. Bennett also drew a walk. For the Cowgirls, Seneca had two of the four slams.

After two scoreless innings, McNeese broke through in the third with a run. Seneca singled up the middle to start the inning, followed by Reyna reaching on a wild pitch. Then, McNeese attempted another double steal. This time, Seneca made it to third safely, but Zeigler kept the tag on her long enough to pick her off.

Torres had a foul pop-up that the Lions caught, but Reyna attempted to tag up from second, and a throwing error allowed her to score the only run of the game for either team.

They shut out the Lions in all three games this series. As a result, they drop to 5-24 on the season and 1-5 in Southland play. McNeese improves to 22-10 and sits atop the standings at 6-0.

UP NEXT

The Lions remain on the road next weekend, heading to Southeastern for a doubleheader starting at 4:00 pm on Friday, and the series finale follows next Saturday.