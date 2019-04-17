TAMUT – News

Tuesday, April 16

Crawfish Boil feat. Stealing Oceans | 6:30 pm | UC Deck Stage | sponsored by CAB and SGA

Come on out for the 3rd Annual Spring Fling Crawfish Boil hosted by the Student Government Association and the Campus Activities Board. This year’s event will feature live music from Stealing Oceans, and some smokin’ hot crawfish from Hot Tails catering.

Wednesday, April 17

Eagle Extravaganza | 3:00 pm-6:00 pm | UC Lawn | sponsored by CAB and FYE Fun day outdoors with a Wipeout themed obstacle, giant “pong,” a “Corkscrew” water slide, 9 square, bubble soccer, human foosball, and more!

Thursday, April 18

Chillin’-n-Grillin’ | 11:00 am-1:00 pm | UC Lawn | sponsored by the Office of Enrollment Services and CAB

An afternoon of fun in the sun with a cookout, some great outdoor games. Enrollment Services is bussing in area high school kids to join in the festivities.

Second Annual Fishing Derby | 3:00 pm-5:00 pm | Campus Pond | sponsored by the TAMUT Fishing Club

The TAMUT Fishing club is hosting its second annual fishing day. There will be hot dogs, and beverages served on the back patio. We encourage anyone who knows how to fish or wants to learn how to fish to come out and enjoy this beautiful spring weather out at the school pond. Bring a pole if you have one! If not, rods are available for use. There will also be a 25 dollar gift card to Academy Sports, and Outdoors awarded to the person that catches the largest fish.

A&M-Texarkana to Feature Student Work in Experiential Learning Showcase

Texarkana, TX – Texas A&M University-Texarkana is set to hold its annual Experiential Learning Showcase Tuesday (Apr 23). The event will take place from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm in Eagle Hall and the Eagle Lounge inside the University Center building. The showcase is free and open to the public.

Experiential Learning (EL) is the focus of the university’s quality enhancement initiative Connect 360: The Eagle Experience. The showcase celebrates the authentic work students are doing in their courses through an internship, service learning, research and study abroad opportunities. Connect 360 is part of the university’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) for accreditation.

A&M-Texarkana defines experiential learning as structured activities that increase the authentic experiences of students based on the National Society for Experiential Education (NSEE) principles. “We’ve seen some far-reaching accomplishments by students that started with an experiential class assignment. These projects help students grow in their cognitive abilities, critical thinking, and social-team work skills,” states QEP Co-Director and Associate Professor Gaynell Green. The EL initiative was developed through a comprehensive process involving all university stakeholders and is faculty-driven. “Students seem enthused about learning more about their fields after seeing that work they produced for the class is of real use to others,” states Dr. Kevin Ells, Associate Professor of Mass Communications.

Student posters and multi-media presentations will be displayed between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm. The Student Awards & Experiential Learning Celebration will take place between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm and will include the naming of the Presidential Award and People’s Choice Award winners. Refreshments will be provided.

For questions, please contact Sara Lawrence, Co-Director of QEP and Associate Dean for College of Arts, Sciences, and Education at 903-223-3095 or sara.lawrence@tamut.edu.

Student Leaders Celebrate A&M-Texarkana Day at the State Capitol.

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana student leaders accompanied university president Dr. Emily Cutrer to Austin, Texas this week. The group met with various legislators and state officials regarding the university’s accomplishments and mission to improve the lives of those in the East Texas region and beyond.

The A&M-Texarkana delegation was recognized in both the House and Senate sessions when District 1 State Representative Gary VanDeaver and Senator Bryan Hughes introduced resolutions proclaiming Monday, April 8, 2019, as A&M-Texarkana Day at the state capitol. The day was highlighted by meetings with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker of the House of Representatives Dennis Bonnen.

Students participating in A&M-Texarkana Day at the state capitol included Phillip Barnes – Texarkana, TX, Brent Baldwin – North Richland Hills, TX, Sebastian Barrientos – Arlington, TX, Logan Caudill – Magnolia, TX, Tino Charuma – Dallas, TX/Zimbabwe, Africa, Tamar Coby – Longview, TX, Philip Derouen – Lafayette, LA, Alex Hernandez – Texarkana, TX, Vallerie Klingbeil – Arlington, TX, Jarrell Lawrence – Lewisville, TX, Sabrina Melton – Idabel, OK, and Lamonte Scott – Euless, TX/Detroit, MI. In addition to Dr. Cutrer, the students were accompanied by Mr. Mark Missildine, Alumni Relations Coordinator and sponsor of the university’s Student Ambassador program and Mr. Frank Jackson, Assistant Vice Chancellor for State Relations with the Texas A&M University System.