Texas A&M University-Commerce Athletics Department Celebrate Graduation of Student-Athletes

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce athletics department celebrated the graduation of its student-athletes this weekend, as 19 Lions will participate in August Commencement ceremonies in the Field House on Friday and Saturday.
Nineteen Student-Athletes and spirit team members are participating in graduation, with 16 earning bachelors’ degrees and three earning their master’s degree.
The August graduates were honored with a reception on Friday night following the graduate program’s commencement ceremony. Ceremonies for bachelor’s degrees are held Saturday.
Neema Behbahani
Bachelor of Science
Learning & Technology
Football
Delaney Bunselmeyer
Bachelor of Science
Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Soccer
Chelsea Cheek
Bachelor of Science
Kinesiology & Sports Studies
Women’s Track & Field
Trey Conrod
Bachelor of General Studies
General Studies
Men’s Basketball
Tyler Guice
Bachelor of General Studies
General Studies
Football
Alex Hammac
Master of Science
Agricultural Sciences
Men’s Golf
Preston Lienemann
Bachelor of Science
Public Health
Volleyball
Carolina Machado
Bachelor of Science
Business Administration
Volleyball
Steeven Martinez
Bachelor of Science
Public Health
Men’s Track & Field
Kristov Martinez
Master of Science
Secondary Education
Football
Maddison McLain
Bachelor of Science
Human Performance
Cheer
Mariyah Oliver
Bachelor of Science
Learning & Technology
Volleyball
Reggie Reid
Bachelor of Science
Learning & Technology
Men’s Basketball
Taylor Rhodes
Master of Business Administration
Business Administration
Soccer
Tyree Robinson
Bachelor of General Studies
General Studies
Men’s Basketball
Alex Shillow
Bachelor of Science
Sports & Recreation Management
Football
Karli Thornton
Bachelor of Science
Industrial Engineering
Volleyball
Jaslyn Wacker
Bachelor of Business Admin
Accounting
Volleyball
Darent White
Bachelor of General Studies
General Studies
Football
