Texas A&M University-Commerce Athletics Department Celebrate Graduation of Student-Athletes

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce athletics department celebrated the graduation of its student-athletes this weekend, as 19 Lions will participate in August Commencement ceremonies in the Field House on Friday and Saturday.

Nineteen Student-Athletes and spirit team members are participating in graduation, with 16 earning bachelors’ degrees and three earning their master’s degree.

The August graduates were honored with a reception on Friday night following the graduate program’s commencement ceremony. Ceremonies for bachelor’s degrees are held Saturday.