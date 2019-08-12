cypress basin hospice
Texas A&M University-Commerce Athletics Department Celebrate Graduation of Student-Athletes

12 hours ago

 

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce athletics department celebrated the graduation of its student-athletes this weekend, as 19 Lions will participate in August Commencement ceremonies in the Field House on Friday and Saturday.

Nineteen  Student-Athletes and spirit team members are participating in graduation, with 16 earning bachelors’ degrees and three earning their master’s degree.

The August graduates were honored with a reception on Friday night following the graduate program’s commencement ceremony. Ceremonies for bachelor’s degrees are held Saturday.

Neema Behbahani

Bachelor of Science

Learning & Technology

Football

Delaney Bunselmeyer

Bachelor of Science

Kinesiology & Sports Studies

Soccer

Chelsea Cheek

Bachelor of Science

Kinesiology & Sports Studies

Women’s Track & Field

Trey Conrod

Bachelor of General Studies

General Studies

Men’s Basketball

Tyler Guice

Bachelor of General Studies

General Studies

Football

Alex Hammac

Master of Science

Agricultural Sciences

Men’s Golf

Preston Lienemann

Bachelor of Science

Public Health

Volleyball

Carolina Machado

Bachelor of Science

Business Administration

Volleyball

Steeven Martinez

Bachelor of Science

Public Health

Men’s Track & Field

Kristov Martinez

Master of Science

Secondary Education

Football

Maddison McLain

Bachelor of Science

Human Performance

Cheer

Mariyah Oliver

Bachelor of Science

Learning & Technology

Volleyball

Reggie Reid

Bachelor of Science

Learning & Technology

Men’s Basketball

Taylor Rhodes

Master of Business Administration

Business Administration

Soccer

Tyree Robinson

Bachelor of General Studies

General Studies

Men’s Basketball

Alex Shillow

Bachelor of Science

Sports & Recreation Management

Football

Karli Thornton

Bachelor of Science

Industrial Engineering

Volleyball

Jaslyn Wacker

Bachelor of Business Admin

Accounting

Volleyball

Darent White

Bachelor of General Studies

General Studies

Football

