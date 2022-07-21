Texas Campaign Finance Reports Filed

Beto O’Rourke

Campaign finance reports in Texas are putting the spotlight on special interest cash. Some blast Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for getting nearly 60 percent of his contributions from outside the state. Rice University political analyst Mark Jones says that George Soros is one of those big donors. The liberal mega-donor cut the Beto campaign a one-million dollar check this week. Governor Greg Abbott continues to hold a single-digit lead in the most recent public opinion polls. O’Rourke is touring Texas and plans stops in Clarksville, Texarkana, and Pittsburg this month.