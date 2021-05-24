" /> Texas Congressman Says Spending Out Of Control – EastTexasRadio.com
Texas Congressman Says Spending Out Of Control

6 hours ago

Congressman Anthony Gonzalez

Fiscal conservatives in congress are raising red flags about government spending, which they feel is out of control. Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales says he supported the cash to help small businesses and increase funding for unemployment. But after three rounds of stimulus checks and child tax credits, which are coming in July, he says it’s time to turn the tap off. He sits on the house appropriations committee and worries we’ve turned into a welfare state.

