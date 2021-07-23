Texas Democratic Representative Returns From Washington – Wants to Work with GOP

Texas State Rep. Philip Cortez-D of San Antonio , who left Austin in protest of voting laws, says the decision to break ranks and return was one of the hardest decisions of his political life. Cortez, who is back in San Antonio, says he wants to work with state republicans to make their voting bill more palatable to democrats and number-one on his list is scrapping a plan that allows poll watchers greater access to the ballot box. That’s been a point of contention, with some complaining about voter intimidation.