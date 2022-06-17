Mark Patrick Header 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Young Title Company Header
cypress basin hospice

Texas House Holds Hearings On Uvalde Massacre

Texas State Capitol

The Texas House of Representatives Committee investigating the mass shooting in Uvalde met Thursday and heard testimony from five witnesses. The Robb Elementary School Principal and Superintendent testified about the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers last month. Texas representative Dustin Burrows says the Uvalde ISD Police Department is cooperative. Still, there is a question as to whether the Uvalde City Police Department will meet with the committee voluntarily.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     