Texas Lottery To Spotlight Responsible Gambling In March

AUSTIN – For the majority of adults, gambling can be a fun and entertaining experience, but there are risks involved. With an established year-round commitment to promoting responsible gambling and positive play, the Texas Lottery is participating in Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM), organized by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). Annually held in March, PGAM brings together a wide range of stakeholders – including public health organizations, advocacy groups and gambling operators – to raise awareness about prevention, treatment and recovery services that are available to those facing gambling issues.

“For over three decades, responsible gambling has been a top priority for the Texas Lottery,” said Ryan Mindell, deputy executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Through aligning with NCPG and our extensive network of retail partners during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, we are able to notify our player base of the resources and services that are available to those seeking help. It’s important to remember that Texas Lottery® games are designed to be a source of entertainment with the broader purpose of generating important revenue for public education and veterans services in Texas. We encourage all of our players to keep their lottery experiences positive, which involves understanding their limits of time and money.”

The NCPG defines problem gambling as all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. While most adults who choose to gamble are able to do so responsibly, approximately 2 million U.S. adults (1 percent) are estimated to meet the criteria for severe gambling problems and another 4-6 million (2-3 percent) are considered to have mild or moderate gambling problems.

Certified for its Responsible Gambling program by NCPG, the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries and the World Lottery Association, the Texas Lottery emphasizes responsible gambling in its marketing efforts and promotional materials throughout the year, all of which encourage responsible play and remind consumers that you must be 18 or older to purchase a lottery ticket. More than 20,000 lottery retailers across the state also are trained that lottery tickets should not be sold to or redeemed by anyone under the age of 18. Training videos and tips for positive play are available on the Texas Lottery’s dedicated Responsible Gambling page on its website. Resources for help can be found on Texas Lottery tickets, in-store brochures and social media. In addition, the PLAY RESPONSIBLY message is included on all tickets and in advertisements across a variety of digital platforms. The 2024 PGAM messages will be featured in weekly employee and retailer communications and on the Texas Lottery’s social media accounts, website and in-store electronic messaging throughout the month of March. The hashtag for the campaign this year is #PGAM2024, which participants are encouraged to use on the various social media platforms.

For information or assistance with a gambling problem for you or someone you know, individuals can call or text the NCPG Helpline at 800-522-4700. The tollfree helpline, available 24/7 with translation services, ensures confidential support. Additional details about problem gambling can be found at www.ncpgambling.org/pgam or www.texaslottery.com/ playresponsibly