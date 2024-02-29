February 29 In Another 1,460 Days

While there are plenty of things to note on the calendar for 2024, one of the biggest is that this year is a leap year. A leap year means there’s an extra day in the calendar. Earth takes approximately 365.25 days to orbit the Sun in a solar year. We usually round the days in a calendar year to 365. We add one day to our calendar approximately every four years to compensate for the missing partial day. That is a leap year,” according to NASA. It is also the only time that it is okay for a woman to ask a man for marriage. So old timers say.