Texas Senators Ranked By Political Leanings

Senator Bryan Hughes

The Texas Tribune has ranked Texas senators from most conservative to most liberal in a new study. They base the study’s rankings on the 31 senators’ votes during this year’s regular and four special sessions. They rank Republican Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola as the most conservative. The most conservative Democrat is Senator Juan Hinojosa of McAllen. Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville is the most liberal Republican. Senators Sarah Eckhardt of Austin and Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio are the most liberal Democrats.

