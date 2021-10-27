Mid America Pet Food Header
Texas State Rep Investigating School Libraries

State Rep Matt Kraus, Ft Worth

The head of the Texas House Investigating Committee is demanding that school superintendents provide him with lists of books in their libraries, dealing with LGBT issues and racial equality. Clay Robison with the Texas State Teacher’s Association says that’s crazy. State Rep. Matt Krause shot a letter to the head of the Texas Education Agency, asking for how much districts spend on a 16 page list of certain books. Governor Abbott just signed a critical race theory bill, ordering teachers to “give deference to both sides” when discussing current events.

