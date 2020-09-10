Thursday’s Sports

NHL

The Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Islanders, and Tampa Bay Lightning are all-new this year, deep in the postseason. All four all have several players who weren’t on their playoff rosters last year, and some signed as free agents last summer, others were trade-deadline acquisitions, and there are even a few rookies.

NBA

According to a memo sent to teams, the NBA’s board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18.

U.S. Open

Serena Williams pulled out another three-setter to reach the semifinals in an 11th consecutive U.S. Open appearance.

NFR

The National Finals Rodeo is returning to Texas in December after more than three decades in Las Vegas. The rodeo will be held from Dec. 3 through Dec. 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

NCAA

The California University of Pennsylvania initially announced Tuesday the death of football player Jamain Stephens was due to COVID-19 complications, but backtracked on that statement, saying there’s been no confirmed cause of death. This week, Baylor issued a report of ten active coronavirus cases within its athletics department.

HIGH SCHOOL

More schools are bowing out of football this Friday. Already on the list are Tatum and New Boston’s games and now you can add Hughes Springs, Cooper, and Kaufman to the list of school reporting COVID. That cancels the Kaufman vs. Henderson, New Boston vs. Hooks, Cooper vs. Detroit, Tatum vs. Pittsburg, and Hughes Springs vs. Winnsboro games.

The UIL ruled to go with the district decisions of the three schools they met with Wednesday on student-athletes changing schools for athletic reasons. That included Pleasant Grove in Texarkana. The other two schools were College Station A&M Consolidated and Mesquite Poteet.

The teams this week in Northeast Texas that are in the top 20 are No. 16 Paris and No. 19 Kilgore in 4A DI. In 4A DII are No. 1 Carthage, No. 2 Pleasant Grove, No. 4 Gilmer, No. 12 Caddo Mills, and No. 14 Celina. For 3A DI No. 3 Pottsboro, No. 7 Gladewater, No. 10 Tatum, No. 11 Mt Vernon, No. 13 Winnsboro, and No. 19 Atlanta. In 3A DII, No. 2 Paul Pewitt, No. 4 Gunter, No. 6 Waskom, No. 8 Daingerfield, and No. 11 Hughes Springs.