Thursday’s Sports

Northeast Texas Community College Softball headed to weather-dependent conference games

NBA

Wednesday

Cavaliers (42-24) 116 – Pelicans (39-26) 95

Mavericks (38-28) 109 – Warriors (34-31) 99

Luka Doncic’s triple-double streak is over as the focus turns to his tender left hamstring. Daniel Gafford is staring down Wilt Chamberlain for the best run of consecutive made baskets in NBA history. Doncic scored 21 points as his triple-double run ended at seven games, Gafford made five baskets to push his streak to 33 in a row, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden Stae Warriors 109-99 on Wednesday night.

Thursday

Wizards (11-54) at Houston Rockets (30-35) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (38-28) at Oklahoma City Thunder (45-20) 9:00 pm TNT

COLLEGE

NCAAW – BASKETBALL

Thursday

Tarleton State (11-19 7-13) at Las Vegas vs. Stephen F. (20-11 14-6) at 4:30 pm ESPN+

Lamar (24-5) 83 – A&M-Commerce (15-16) 58

Despite a valiant effort, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team’s run in the Southland Conference Tournament ended with an 83-58 loss to the top-seeded Lamar Cardinals in the semifinals on Wednesday afternoon at the Legacy Center.

SOFTBALL

Midland 9 – Northeast 4

Northeast 11 – Midland 8

Northeast Texas Community College Softball is preparing to start weather-dependent conference games on Saturday, March 16. NTCC finished the non-conference portion of its schedule on Tuesday, March 12, with a split against Midland College. After falling 4-9 in game one, NTCC got hot and scored in almost every inning to pick up the win in game 2, 11-8. The win was a team effort with multiple players hitting well and the pitching staff combining for a multi-pitcher performance to get the win. The Eagles continue to improve each game under first-year Head Coach Haley Colwell. They look to take the momentum to Region 14 play as they head to Athens to face Trinity Valley Community College on Saturday, March 16. For current schedules, visit the NTCC Athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.

NCAAM

Thursday

No. 20 BYU (23-9 10-8) at Kansas City vs. No.25 Texas Tech (22-9 11-7) at 11:30 am ESPN+

TCU (21-11 9-9) at Kansas City vs. No. 1 Houston (28-3 15-3) at 2:00 pm ESPN+

Cincinnati (20-13 7-11) at Kansas City vs. No. 14 Baylor (22-9 11-7) at 8:30 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Alba-Golden 7 – Fruitvale 0

Canton 10 – Henderson 0

Ferris 4 – Sunnyvale 2

Ford 6 – Kaufman 5

Jacksonville 7 – Brownsboro 3

Maud 17 – Avery 14

Quitman 16 – Chapel Hill MP 1

Rivercrest 10 – Saltillo 0

Royse City 21 – Mesquite 1

Texas High 13 – Longview 2

BASEBALL

Wednesday

Farmersville 7 – Ferris 0

No. 18 Gunter 6 – Harmony 3

Kaufman 10 – Ford 3

Ore City 21 – Avery 2

Palestine 11 – No. 20 Van 3

No. 6 Rockwall 20 – SATLCA 2

Royse City 7 – Wylie East 4

Scurry-Rosser 7 – Athens 2