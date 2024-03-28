Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Thursday

Yankees at Astros at 3:10 pm ESPN+

Cubs at Rangers at 6:30 pm ESPN

NBA

Wednesday

Rockets (37-35) 132 – Thunder (50-22) 126

Spurs (17-56) 118 – Jazz (29-44) 111

The Rockets celebrated loudly in the locker room after escaping with a win at one of the league’s most challenging venues. Jalen Green scored 37 points, and Houston won its 10th straight game, defeating the Thunder 132-126 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Devin Vassell scored 31 points, Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and five blocks, and the San Antonio Spurs ran past the Utah Jazz 118-111 on Wednesday night.

Thursday

Bucks (46-26) at New Orleans Pelicans (44-28) at 7:00 pm NBA TV

NHL

Thursday

Stars (45-19-9) at Vancouver Canucks (45-19-8) at 9:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

According to ESPN sources, SMU is targeting Andy Enfield for the school’s basketball job. Enfield has been the focus of the search for days, but sources indicated that they don’t expect a deal imminently. SMU initially reached out to Enfield over the weekend. The school has been looking to make a splashy hire after firing Rob Lanier after just two seasons. Lanier went 20-13 this season, but SMU’s brass wanted someone who could deliver an immediately competitive team in the ACC.

NCAAW

Thursday

No. 4 Gonzaga (32-3) vs. No. 1 Texas (32-4) at Portland 9:00 pm ESPN

NCAAM

Friday

No. 4 Duke (26-8) vs. No. 1 Houston (32-4) at Dallas 8:39 pm CBS

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (12-12) 4 – A&M-Commerce (6-30) 0

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team lost 4-0 to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Lady Lions on Wednesday afternoon at John Cain Family Field. The Lions and the Lady Lions split the two-game series. A&M-Commerce is 6-30 on the season, while UAPB is 12-12.

Thursday

Houston (20-12) vs. BYU (18-12) at 1:00 pm ESPN+

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Appalachian State at 4:00 pm ESPN+

No. 2 Texas (28-3) vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (27-5) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 12 Texas A&M (28-4) vs. No. 7 LSU (26-4) at 6:00 pm SECN+

UCF (14-14) vs. Texas Tech (21-8) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Iowa State (11-16) vs. No. 21 Baylor (17-11) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

BASEBALL

Thursday

Texas Tech (18-7) at UCF (16-6) at 5:00 pm ESPN+

No. 8 LSU (20-6) at No. 1 Arkansas (20-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN2

Auburn (16-8) at No. 4 Texas A&M (22-3) at 6:00 pm SECN+

Texas (15-10) at No. 23 Kansas State (17-6) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Houston (15-9) at TCU (17-7) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Cincinnati (15-11) at Baylor (8-16) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

TAMUC-TRACK

The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field team will travel down Interstate 35 this weekend to compete in the prestigious Texas Relays in Austin. The Bobcat Invitational is in San Marcos.