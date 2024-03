Keri Winters, Superintendent of Linden-Kildare CISD, will retire at the end of the year. According to a news release, Winters’ last day in the district will be March 29. However, she will remain an employee until December 30 to assist with the leadership transition. Winters has been the district’s superintendent since August 2017. She was previously principal of Linden-Kildare High School beginning in 2012.