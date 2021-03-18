Thursday’s Sports

Trent Williams

MARCH MADNESS

I hope you have your brackets ready. It starts today. And if you are into this madness, who won last year? COVID, remember? It begins with No. 16 Texas Southern Tigers taking on No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s. The big one hits tonight with No. 11 UCLA and No. 11 Michigan State.

NFL

Longview Lobo’s Trent Williams has signed the larges offensive lineman contract in NFL history. It was with the San Francisco 49ers. Williams was with a free agency and thought he would go to Kansas City Chiefs and be with his neighbor Patrick Mahomes. Instead, he decided to remain with the 49ers, where he has been since Washington traded him last April after eight seasons. Williams agrees to a six-year $138.06 million deal with $55.1 million guaranteed.

Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson says the allegations are baseless, and he will fight to clear his name. An attorney representing four women are alleging that Watson engaged in inappropriate conduct sexual in nature while he was home in March 2020. Their attorney filed the first lawsuit Wednesday in Harris County.

NBA

Longtime Dallas Mavericks center Shawn Bradley announced Wednesday that a tragic bicycle crash from January had left him paralyzed. The 7’6 former NBA player was riding his bike just a block from his home in St. George, Utah when a vehicle struck him from behind.

Wednesday

San Antonio 106 – Bulls 99

Warriors 108 – Houston 94

Dallas 105 – Clippers 89

LSC

A volleyball team only needs to win by two points to take a set, and the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions did just that in a 3-0 sweep of Texas Woman’s University in the Field House on Wednesday night. The third set established a school record for the most extended set in the 25-point rally scoring era. The Lions complete the regular season at 6-6 overall and in the Lone Star Conference Central Division and advance to the LSC Tournament as the Central Division’s second seed. Texas Woman’s University ends its season at 3-9.

HIGH SCHOOL

Como-Pickton Lady Eagle Softball team is 16-1-1 under head coach Trevor Wallace, with the best start in school history. Mattison Buster has pitched 63 innings and has recorded 118 strikeouts for the Lady Eagles. Also, Katie Morgan, Faith Watkins, Chloe Romero, Mattison Buster, Maci Wright, and Addison Monk lead the team in batting, all batting over .400! They have also outscored their opponent’s 159 runs to 28! They are currently ranked No. 8 in Texas.