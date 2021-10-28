Thursday’s Sports

Texas A&M University Lions Basketball

MLB

Houston (1-1) 7 – Atlanta 2

The Houston Astros led 5-1 after two innings, and the Atlanta Braves never really threatened after that. The closest they came to making the Astros sweat a little went in the top of the fifth when Freddie Freeman hit a two-out RBI single, and now the series tied one all. With their 7-2 win in Game 2 over the Braves on Wednesday night, the Astros became the first team to win a World Series game in its home ballpark since the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 against Boston in 2018. All played at a neutral site last year in Arlington because of COVID.

Friday

G3 Houston at Atlanta 7:09 pm FOX

NFL

Green Bay (6-1) at Arizona (7-0) 7:20 pm FOX/NFL NET

You won’t see J.J. Watt tonight and likely the rest of the season after he undergoes shoulder surgery. Will the Cardinal’s perfect season end as well?

LSC

The Coach Nicki Collen era at Baylor is officially underway with a 88-52 win over Texas A&M Commerce. The Bears opened the game on a 19-0 run, and Baylor went 10-for-23 from the perimeter. Baylor will host West Texas A&M Commerce next Wednesday, Nov. 3. The Lions go up against three NCAA Division I teams in the preseason, beginning with Baylor and SMU, and Houston on Friday, November 5, at 6:00 pm.

NBA

Wednesday

Oklahoma City (1-4) 123 – Lakers (2-3) 115

Atlanta (3-1) 102 – New Orleans (1-4) 99

HIGH SCHOOL

About sixty high school bands were strutting their stuff at Pine Tree Stadium over the last two days at the 2021 State Military Marching Band Championships. Pine Tree ISD says since the stadium is state of the art and Longview is easy to find, the competition may be back at Pine Tree Stadium next year. It brings several thousand people into town from across the state.

The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats closed out the regular season going five sets with Longview Tuesday. Now they move into the Bi-District season, taking on Lufkin Lady Panthers Monday at Tyler High. The game time is 6:30 pm.

This Friday presents a massive game for the Mt Vernon Tigers when they travel to play the Pottsboro Cardinals. The district title is on the line when these two teams clash undefeated in district play with two weeks to go. The winner of this game takes the district’s first place.