ASC – Sports

ETBU Selected to Claim Women’s Basketball Title

RICHARDSON, Texas – The ASC office announced Wednesday that they had picked East Texas Baptist to win the 2021-22 American Southwest Conference women’s basketball title, following a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information.

East Texas Baptist (25-1, 15-0 ASC) received 233 points and 17 of 22 first-place votes to lead the league. The Tigers ranked No. 2 in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25; lone loss came in the ASC Championship Finals last year.

UT Dallas (14-3, 9-2 ASC) runners-up with 207 points and three first-place votes. The Comets advanced to the ASC Championship Semifinals a year ago but bowed out due to COVID.

2021 West Division champion Hardin-Simmons (16-5, 11-3 ASC) were picked third with 206 points and one first-place vote. They were followed by defending ASC champion Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-8, 7-7 ASC).

Rounding out the poll are LeTourneau (12-6, 8-4 ASC); Sul Ross State (10-14, 7-5 ASC); Howard Payne (10-7, 6-3 ASC); Concordia Texas (2-8, 2-8 ASC); Belhaven (6-12, 3-9 ASC); McMurry (2-16, 2-12 ASC); and Ozarks (1-14, 1-14 ASC).

The 2021-22 ASC Women’s Basketball Watch List comprises 32 players nominated by the head coaches and features all two all-conference selections from last season, 18 all-division recipients, and six individual award winners.

The 2021-22 season marks the 26th in league history. Regular season play begins Friday, November 5.

The three-day, eight-team, single-elimination conference tournament is February 24-26 at the site of the No. 1 seed. Again, an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship will be on the line.

Wilson is the official basketball of the American Southwest Conference and its 11 members.

ASC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

No. Team (First-place votes) Pts. 2020-21 Record (ASC) 1. East Texas Baptist (17) 233 25-1 (15-0) 2. UT Dallas (3) 207 14-3 (9-2) 3. Hardin-Simmons (1) 206 16-5 (11-3) 4. Mary Hardin-Baylor (1) 174 13-8 (7-7) 5. LeTourneau 143 12-6 (8-4) 6. Sul Ross State 121 10-14 (7-5) 7. Howard Payne 117 10-7 (6-3) 8. Concordia Texas 92 2-8 (2-8) 9. Belhaven 67 6-12 (3-9) 10. McMurry 54 2-16 (2-12) 11. Ozarks 35 1-14 (1-14)

ASC Women’s Basketball Preseason Watch List

Name Pos. Class School Hometown Kourtne Lee R G So. Belhaven Raceland, La. Ashanti Lipscomb G So. Belhaven Mobile, Ala. Madi Maxwell 1 G Jr. Concordia Texas Wichita Falls, Texas Natalie Velardez F Jr. Concordia Texas Levelland, Texas Havyn Perez G Jr. Concordia Texas Seminole, Texas Taylor Singleton P 1 D G Sr. East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas Haley Fieseler C Gr. East Texas Baptist Mount Pleasant, Texas Bridget Upton N 2 G Sr. East Texas Baptist George West, Texas Parris Parmer 2 D F Jr. Hardin-Simmons San Angelo, Texas Brittany Schnabel 2 G Jr. Hardin-Simmons Millsap, Texas Hallie Edmondson 2 G Jr. Hardin-Simmons Roby, Texas Salina Ali D H G Sr. Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas Amanda Turpin F 2 R G So. Howard Payne Cypress, Texas Bria Neal 2 G Jr. Howard Payne LaPlace, La. Keauna Whitfield * 1 D G Sr. LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas Ajanae Thomas N 1 F Jr. LeTourneau Detroit, Mich. Malacia Guy H G Sr. LeTourneau Itasca, Texas Ashley Faux R F So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Frisco, Texas Kaitlyn Kollmorgen R C So. Mary Hardin-Baylor Houston, Texas Olivia Champion G Jr. Mary Hardin-Baylor San Jose, Costa Rica Destiny Mathews 1 F Jr. McMurry Palestine, Texas Taya Bridges G Jr. McMurry Mesquite, Texas Valery Alvarado G Jr. McMurry Abilene, Texas Kerigan Bradshaw H G Sr. Ozarks Harrison, Ark. Faith Curry G Jr. Ozarks The Bahamas Stevie Perkins F Sr. Ozarks Wellston, Okla. Vania Hampton * Y N 1 F Jr. Sul Ross State Austin, Texas Alexis Carmosino H G/F Sr. Sul Ross State Phoenix, Ariz. Teresa Quintana H G Jr. Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas Paris Kiser H G So. UT Dallas Burnet, Texas McKenzie Howard F R C Fr. UT Dallas Katy, Texas Jordan Maxwell D G So. UT Dallas El Paso, Texas

* 2020-21 All-American Southwest Conference

Y 2020-21 Division Player of the Year

F 2020-21 Division Freshman of the Year

N 2020-21 Division Newcomer of the Year

P 2020-21 Division Defensive Player of the Year

1 2020-21 All-Division First Team Selection

2 2020-21 All-Division Second Team Selection

R 2020-21 Division All-Freshman Team

D 2020-21 Division All-Defensive Team

H 2020-21 All-Division Honorable Mention

Baucum Claims Fourth Golfer of the Week of the Season

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE GOLFERS OF THE WEEK

Competitions: October 25-26

GOLFER OF THE WEEK: Andrew Baucum, Fr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman Andrew Baucum (Rockwall, Texas) wrapped up the fall season by winning the ASC Preview at Nutcracker Golf Course in Granbury, Texas. He shot a -5, 71-68=139, tying teammate Harrison Jaeger. Baucum won the playoff hole to earn his fourth Golfer of the Week of the season.

Reid, Carter Named Volleyball Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: October 19-25, 2021

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Avery Reid, OH, Fr., East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist freshman outside hitter Avery Reid (Fulshear, Texas) led the Tigers to a 3-0 record, averaging 5.18 kills and 2.82 digs per and hitting .293. She posted a career-high 29 kills with 19 digs to win over Sul Ross State, and 20 kills at Howard Payne.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Cali Carter, L, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman libero Cali Carter (Stephenville, Texas) averaged 7.67 digs per set and had a school-record 49 digs in a five-set loss at No. 8 Mary Hardin-Baylor. She also posted 20 digs in a four-set loss to McMurry, coming up with 69 total on the week. In addition, Carter recorded 14 assists on the week. It is the third Player of the Week award of the season for Carter.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

McMurry sophomore outside hitter Kaylie Vasil (Midlothian, Texas) had back-to-back career highs with 18 kills, and 21 kills against No. 8 Mary Hardin-Baylor and Hardin-Simmons. She averaged 4.16 kills and hit .233 with 2.50 digs per set as the War Hawks went 1-2 on the week.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior middle blocker Kayla Janikula (Kingwood, Texas) had 52 kills, averaging 3.06 per set while hitting .454 as the No. 8 Cru went 3-1 on the week. She had 12 kills with no errors in a four-set victory over McMurry.

Concordia Texas junior right-side Kylexus Block (San Antonio, Texas) registered double-digit kills in all three wins for the Tornados, averaging 3.69 per set. She had 11 kills, 12 digs in a four-set win over McMurry, and 20 kills and 12 digs against LeTourneau. Block ended the week with 14 kills and nine digs in a five-set win against UT-Dallas.

UT Dallas junior outside hitter/middle blocker Allison Owen (Murphy, Texas) averaged 4.10 kills and hit .370 as the Comets went 2-1 on the week. She had a career-high 27 kills in a five-set win at No. 8 Mary Hardin-Baylor, hitting .404. In a five-set road loss to Concordia, Texas, Owen also had 14 kills, seven digs, and four blocks.

Howard Payne junior outside hitter Mitsue Rodriguez (San Antonio, Texas) averaged 2.50 kills, and 3.5 digs per set at the Lady Jackets went 1-1 on the week. She led HPU with ten kills, three aces, and 14 digs in a four-set win against Belhaven.

Sul Ross State senior middle blocker/setter Annika Canaba (Alpine, Texas) posted two triple-doubles on the week and hit .333 while averaging 4.63 kills, 4.25 assists, and 2.86 digs in a 1-1 week. She had 23 kills, 24 assists, and 15 digs in a five-set loss to East Texas Baptist and 14 kills ten assists, and 18 digs in a sweep of Belhaven.

LeTourneau senior right-side Skylar Fowler (Spring, Texas) averaged 2.00 kills per set and hit .140 as the YellowJackets were 1-2 on the week.

Defensive

McMurry senior middle blocker Megan Martinez (El Paso, Texas) had a career-high nine blocks in a four-set win over Hardin-Simmons. She averaged 1.00 blocks, 0.83 digs, and 1.66 kills per set as the War Hawks went 1-2.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore outside hitter Hannah Frasca (Spring, Texas) averaged 3.71 digs, and 3.53 kills per set as the No. 8 Cru went 3-1 on the week. She topped 20 digs in two matches and also posted ten blocks and six aces.

Concordia, Texas junior outside hitter Sarah Ghormley (Bastrop, Texas) had three straight double-doubles, leading the Tornados to a 3-0 week. She averaged 3.23 kills and 3.46 digs per set. Ghormley hit .351 with 16 kills and 14 digs in a four-set victory over McMurry, then had 12 kills and 14 digs against LeTourneau. She finished the week with 14 kills and 17 digs in a five-set win versus UT Dallas.

East Texas Baptist sophomore libero Lillie Hill (Schertz, Texas) produced back-to-back 20-plus dig matches as the Tigers went 3-0 on the week. She posted ten digs against Belhaven, 21 versus Sul Ross State, and 22 against Howard Payne, averaging 4.82 per set.

UT Dallas sophomore outside hitter Madison Ball (Maypearl, Texas) averaged 3.77 digs per set as the Comets went 2-1 on the week. In Friday’s five-set win at No. 8 Mary Hardin-Baylor, she collected 26 digs with eight kills and an ace. However, she closed the week with 14 digs in a five-set road loss at Concordia, Texas.

Howard Payne senior middle blocker Amaya Marshall (McKinney, Texas) averaged 1.14 blocks per set on the week, leading the Lady Jackets to a 1-1 record. She came up with five blocks and four kills in a four-set win over Belhaven and had three blocks and five kills to East Texas Baptist.

Sul Ross State freshman setter Kamrynn Caruth (El Paso, Texas) averaged 5.88 assists and 3.25 digs per set for the Lobos as they went 1-1. She had 29 assists and 19 digs in a five-set loss to East Texas Baptist and 18 assists and seven digs in a sweep of Belhaven.

LeTourneau senior right-side Natalie Connelly (Rowlett, Texas) averaged 1.55 blocks and 1.63 kills per set while hitting .244 as the YellowJackets went 1-2 on the week. She had nine blocks in a four-set win against Belhaven to go with ten kills. She also had six blocks at Concordia, Texas.