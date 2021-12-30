Thursday’s Sports

NHL

The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws. The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the U.S. because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. The league has 25 teams based in the U.S. and seven in Canada.

Wednesday

Stars vs. Avalanche – Postponed

NBA

Wednesday

Suns (27-7) 115 – Oklahoma City (12-22) 97

Kings (15-21) 95 – Dallas (16-18) 94

San Antonio vs. Heat – Postponed

Friday

Dallas at Sacramento 5:00 pm

Miami at Houston 6:00 pm

San Antonio at Memphis 7:00 pm

New York at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm

COLLEGE

#16 Oklahoma (11-2) 47 – #14 Oregon (10-4) 32

Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Williams passed for three more scores, and the 14th-ranked Sooners rode a dominant first half to a 47-32 win over No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night. The victory marked a brief and happy reunion for the coach and school he led to a national championship and ten Big 12 titles from 1999-2016. They called Bob Stoops off a golf course to come out of retirement to coach the bowl game after the abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley for Southern California.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris Boys’ Basketball Tournament

Wednesday

Boulder Creek 39 – Marshall 34

Cleburne 43 – Venus 40

North Lamar 56 – Krum 52

Canton 47 – Maud 42

Paris 73 – Willis 61

Kilgore 61 – Commerce 46

Greenville 67 – Hope, Ark. 64 (OT)

Waxahachie Life 65 – Pine Tree 49

Standings

Pool A

Paris 3-0

Willis 2-1

Cleburne 1-2

Venus 0-3

Pool B

Boulder Creek 3-0

Krum 1-2

Marshall 1-2

North Lamar 1-2

Pool C

Waxahachie Life 3-0

Greenville 2-1

Pine Tree 1-2

Hope, Ark 0-3

Pool D

Kilgore 2-1

Canton 2-1

Commerce 1-2

Maud 1-2

Bracket Scores

Silver Bracket

Hope AR 61 – Venus 32

Commerce 64 – North Lamar 61

Gold Bracket

Pine Tree 53 – Cleburne 43

Krum 69 – Maud 51

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Paris 62 – Greenville 39

Boulder Creek AZ 50 – Kilgore 31

Waxahachie Life 54 – Willis 48

Canton 49 – Marshall 41

Thursday

Silver Bracket

Venus vs. North Lamar Consolation 8:00 am

Hope AR vs. Commerce Silver Championship 11:00 am

GOLD BRACKET

Cleburne vs. Maud Consolation 9:30 am

Pine Tree vs. Krum Gold Championship 12:30 pm

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Greenville vs. Kilgore 8:00 am

Willis vs. Marshall 9:30 am

Consolation 2:00 pm

7th Place-8th Place – 2:00 pm

Paris vs. Boulder Creek 11:00 am Semi-Final

Waxahachie Life vs. Canton 12:30 pm Semi-Final

Third Place – 3:30 pm

CHAMPIONSHIP – 5:00 pm

BOYS

DeKalb 56 – West Rusk 41

Paul Pewitt 68 – Hawkins 52

GIRLS

Lindale 53 – Gladewater 46

Harmony 50 – Trinity 28

Rains 40 – Beckville 17

Hawkins 67 – Paul Pewitt 26