Thursday’s Sports

NHL
The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws. The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the U.S. because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. The league has 25 teams based in the U.S. and seven in Canada.
Wednesday
Stars vs. Avalanche – Postponed
NBA
Wednesday
Suns (27-7) 115 – Oklahoma City (12-22) 97
Kings (15-21) 95 – Dallas (16-18) 94
San Antonio vs. Heat – Postponed
Friday
Dallas at Sacramento 5:00 pm
Miami at Houston 6:00 pm
San Antonio at Memphis 7:00 pm
New York at Oklahoma City 7:00 pm
COLLEGE
#16 Oklahoma (11-2) 47 – #14 Oregon (10-4) 32
Kennedy Brooks ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, Caleb Williams passed for three more scores, and the 14th-ranked Sooners rode a dominant first half to a 47-32 win over No. 15 Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday night. The victory marked a brief and happy reunion for the coach and school he led to a national championship and ten Big 12 titles from 1999-2016. They called Bob Stoops off a golf course to come out of retirement to coach the bowl game after the abrupt departure of Lincoln Riley for Southern California.
HIGH SCHOOL
Paris Boys’ Basketball Tournament
Wednesday
Boulder Creek 39 – Marshall 34
Cleburne 43 – Venus 40
North Lamar 56 – Krum 52
Canton 47 – Maud 42
Paris 73 – Willis 61
Kilgore 61 – Commerce 46
Greenville 67 – Hope, Ark. 64 (OT)
Waxahachie Life 65 – Pine Tree 49
Standings
Pool A
Paris 3-0
Willis 2-1
Cleburne 1-2
Venus 0-3
Pool B
Boulder Creek 3-0
Krum 1-2
Marshall 1-2
North Lamar 1-2
Pool C
Waxahachie Life 3-0
Greenville 2-1
Pine Tree 1-2
Hope, Ark 0-3
Pool D
Kilgore 2-1
Canton 2-1
Commerce 1-2
Canton 1-2
Maud 1-2
Bracket Scores
Silver Bracket
Hope AR 61 – Venus 32
Commerce 64 – North Lamar 61
Gold Bracket
Pine Tree 53 – Cleburne 43
Krum 69 – Maud 51
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Paris 62 – Greenville 39
Boulder Creek AZ 50 – Kilgore 31
Waxahachie Life 54 – Willis 48
Canton 49 – Marshall 41
Thursday
Silver Bracket
Venus vs. North Lamar Consolation 8:00 am
Hope AR vs. Commerce Silver Championship 11:00 am
GOLD BRACKET
Cleburne vs. Maud Consolation 9:30 am
Pine Tree vs. Krum Gold Championship 12:30 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Greenville vs. Kilgore 8:00 am
Willis vs. Marshall 9:30 am
Consolation 2:00 pm
7th Place-8th Place – 2:00 pm
Paris vs. Boulder Creek 11:00 am Semi-Final
Waxahachie Life vs. Canton 12:30 pm Semi-Final
Third Place – 3:30 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP – 5:00 pm
BOYS
DeKalb 56 – West Rusk 41
Paul Pewitt 68 – Hawkins 52
GIRLS
Lindale 53 – Gladewater 46
Harmony 50 – Trinity 28
Rains 40 – Beckville 17
Hawkins 67 – Paul Pewitt 26