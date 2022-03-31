Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks (46-29) 120 – Cavaliers (42-34) 112

Kings (28-49) 121 – Rockets (20-57) 118

Hawks (39-37) 136 – Thunder (22-54) 118

Grizzlies (54-23) 112 – Spurs (31-45) 111

Pelicans (33-43) 117 – Trail Blazers (27-49) 107

NHL

Thursday

Stars at Anaheim Ducks 9:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Wednesday

White Sox (7-6) 7 – Rangers (6-5) 0

Astros (7-4) 5 – Mets (6-4) 3

Thursday

Dodgers host Rangers 3:05 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Texas High won the team title with a two-day 585 total. Hallsville was second at 630. Mt Pleasant’s Matthew Peterson had a 153 to advance as an individual at the district 15-5A golf tournament at Tempest Golf Club. The top two teams and the top two individuals not on those qualifying teams will compete at the 5A Region II Tournament in Rockwall on April 18-19. Mt Pleasant’s team came up with 655 with Matthew Peterson 153, Kade Strickland 170, Brady Sisk 177, George Burrows 169, Sam Sloan 166. Sulphur Springs had 767, with Caleb Kesting 170, Luke Dietze 179, Tripp Smith 198, Jerry Choi 225, Jaden Vititow 220.

Honey Grove ISD named Shane Fletcher the Warriors’ next football coach and AD. Fletcher will move over from Leonard after the last 17 years, and before that, he has coached at Denison, Howe, and Bonham.

SOCCER

GIRLS

Thursday

Palestine vs. Henderson

Friday

Spring Hill vs. Kilgore at Pine Tree 5:00 pm

BOYS

Friday

Longview vs. Highland Park at Athens Friday 6:00 pm

Mt Pleasant vs. Whitehouse at Pine Tree 7:30 pm

SOFTBALL

Friday

Pine Tree at Longview 6:00 pm

Marshall at Mt Pleasant 6:00 pm

Sulphur Springs at Hallsville 6:00 pm

Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau 6:00 pm

North Lamar at Pittsburg 6:00 pm