Titus County Bookings

Mugshots Not Available

Titus County Deputies arrested 34-year-old Lionel Rockwell, Jr., of Mt Pleasant was arrested for Tampering with Evidence, and Evading Arrest. His bonds were set at $15,000 and he remained in the Titus County Jail.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Christian Dominique Smyth, of Talco, in Titus County on an Upshur County warrant for Burglary of a Habitation. His bond was set at $20,000 and he remains behind bars.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Jon Naron, of Daingerfield, in Titus County on a TDCJ warrant for violating his parole. He’s being held without bond.

Titus County Deputies arrested 23-year-old Carol A. Martinez, of Mt Pleasant, for Forgery of a Financial Instrument. No other information was available.