Kaley Marie Friziellie, of Missouri, was arrested in Titus County for Abandoning or Endangering a Child-Criminal Negligence and Evading Arrest. Her bonds total $20,000.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Dustin Glenn Caldwell, of Pittsburg, in Titus County. He was charged with Assault of a Family or Household member by Impeding Breath or Circulation