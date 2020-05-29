" /> Titus County Hits 400 With More Coming – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Titus County Hits 400 With More Coming

3 hours ago

Titus Case count is 400

According to Judge Brian Lee’s Facebook page, you will see a more significant number on the state website of 443. However, we still have not received those case details from the Dept of Health. We continue to wait for final numbers from May 9 drive through Civic Center and the Pilgrim plant test. I expect to see over 500 when we do, based on preliminary conversations with Tx Dept Emergency Mgt.

I have not been provided with an explanation of the test results delay despite our efforts. I’ll keep you updated as this progresses.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     