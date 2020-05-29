Titus County Hits 400 With More Coming

Titus Case count is 400

According to Judge Brian Lee’s Facebook page, you will see a more significant number on the state website of 443. However, we still have not received those case details from the Dept of Health. We continue to wait for final numbers from May 9 drive through Civic Center and the Pilgrim plant test. I expect to see over 500 when we do, based on preliminary conversations with Tx Dept Emergency Mgt.

I have not been provided with an explanation of the test results delay despite our efforts. I’ll keep you updated as this progresses.