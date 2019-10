Eboni Mitchell

Titus County Deputies arrested 31-year-old Eboni Mitchell. of Texarkana, on a warrant for Aggravated Assault, and a warrant for Burglary of Habitation. Her bonds total $60,000.

Karah Carter

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Karah Michelle Carter, of Texarkana, on a warrant for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $45,000 and she remains in the Titus County Jail.